Avolta reaffirms 5-7% growth range on H1 24 results

[UPDATED] Basel-headquartered Avolta today (30 July) posted core turnover of CHF 6,342.6 million/US$7,088 million (+11% year-on-year) in the first half of 2024 as it reconfirmed a medium-term annual organic growth objective of +5-7%*.

The travel experience player’s earnings statement disclosed turnover of CHF 6,462.7 million (reported) for the period in question, as core organic growth lifted by 7.1%.

Core EBITDA notched CHF 568.3 million (+15.6% yoy), driven by increases in turnover and gross profit, cost discipline and synergies – despite integration costs – read a statement, with core EBITDA margin at 9%, +40bps (yoy).

Equity free cash flow (EFCF) totalled CHF 213.5m (+29.3%), linked to tight cost control, with core net profit registering CHF 253.2m (+30.2%).

Net debt correct as of the end of June 2024 stood at CHF 2,861m.

Avolta, revealing its sixth consecutive quarterly earnings statement as a newly unified entity, said its remains committed to boosting its core EBITDA margin by +20-40bps and improving EFCF conversion by +100-150bps per annum, aligned with an expected 4% capex on annual core turnover.

The parent of consumer-facing brands such as Dufry, Autogrill, HMS Host, World Duty Free and Hudson expects 2024 currency translation on core turnover to sit at the lower end of its previously communicated -2% to -3% range.

‘Broad-based customer demand’

A persistent strengthening in most key international travel markets (see regional breakdown below) has helped to underpin gains, with Avolta acknowledging the positive impact of ‘broad-based customer demand’ matched with its globally diversified business mix.

On a channel basis, duty free led the pack in terms of share of net sales (35.1%), followed by F&B (34.5%) and duty paid (30.3%).

Airports (82%) took the lion’s share of net sales, ahead of motorways (9.9%) and other businesses such as railways, ferries, cruise ships, ports etc. (8.1%).

New (net) concessions contributed -0.1% to the business in H1, while the currency translation – related mainly to a depreciation in the US dollar, Euro and Pound Sterling against the Swiss Franc, affected a -1.8% headwind.

Avolta explains that the headwind ‘eased sequentially’ with Q2 flat versus -4.4% in Q1.

“We continue to deliver against our plan thanks to the strength of our proven, global business model, delivering strong financial performance across all key KPIs,” stated Avolta CEO Xavier Rossinyol.

“Avolta’s half year tells the story of continued successful delivery of our Destination 2027 strategy. Across the board, our key performance indicators show a very positive development; Our focus on consistent cash-generative growth remains resolute. Market conditions continue to be favourable, and we see our strong performance continuing into H2 2024, reinforcing our confidence and positive outlook for 2024 and beyond.

“We are delighted that our strong momentum continues into H2. We are confident of the way forward and in our ability to deliver strong results. While 2024 holds great promise, with long-term global air passenger traffic trends expected to grow 2.5x by 2050, the best is yet to come. Journey On.”

EMEA leads growth; Q2 sales drag in AsPac

On a regional basis, EMEA returned CHF 3,112.3m in core turnover. This represented organic growth of +9.8% year-on-year (+9.7% like-for-like).

‘Solid’ trends in the region were linked to the sustained performance in leisure demand, particularly in holiday hotspots in Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa across travel retail and F&B, plus impetus from international travel markets in the UK, Nordics and Central Europe.

Among the highlights was a 10-year contract extension at Athens International Airport spanning more than 30 travel retail shops, plus the granting of an extra six years at Copenhagen Airport.

In Milan, Italy, Avolta has launched a pilot programme with Utu allowing travellers to convert VAT refunds into vouchers to redeem exclusively in Avolta’s duty free shops, offering a new and ‘substantial revenue and income stream’ that the company claims could ‘unlock over a billion in estimated unclaimed VAT refunds’.

In North America, core turnover registered CHF 2,132.6m, with organic growth at +6.9% yoy (+6.3% like-for-like) as the US produced ‘robust’ growth in F&B and travel retail spurred by solid demand from international and domestic passenger traffic. Canada also benefitted from the progressive comeback of Asian travellers in the second quarter.

The second quarter yielded 15-year contracts for Hudson and HMS Host at California’s John Wayne Airport covering five new travel retail units, including travel convenience and speciality retail and more than a dozen new dining outlets.

In Latin America, Avolta achieved core turnover in H1 of CHF 766.7m with organic growth of +1.2% year-on-year (-1.3% like-for-like).

Economic uncertainty in Argentina remains the outlier to what was otherwise positive growth momentum experienced in its other markets.

Central America and the Caribbean enjoyed an uptick in leisure demand, while Brazil continued to make gains as international traffic maintains its resumption.

In Q2, Avolta secured its status as Norwegian Cruise Lines’ (NCL) main retail partner to consolidate a foothold in the cruise channel. The concession covers the renewal of contracts across 14 of NCL’s current vessels, plus new contracts for four ships to lift Avolta’s operational footprint to 18 of NCL’s 19 ships worldwide.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific core turnover numbered CHF282.2m in H1 with a performance of -2.5% year-on-year (+13% like-for-like).

Avolta noted the second quarter was adversely affected by its exit at Melbourne Airport at the expense of Lotte Duty Free [Avolta’s lease expired at the end of May 2023 – Ed] coupled with a ‘challenging high-end liquor market on top of a tough basis of comparison provided a drag on sales in Hong Kong and Macau’.

However, Avolta added: ‘Trends in Indonesia, Vietnam, India, among other countries, remain robust’.

A new seven-year concession for a duo of stores at Macau International Airport and entry into Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia via a new 10-year duty free contract, added to a wave of new shop openings and upgrades in the region.

Separately, Avolta established an important foundation in memory of the late Eugenio Andrades, a leader in the travel industry, to support children with neurological disabilities.

The company has also partnered with DB Schenker to pioneer low-emission marine biofuel between Europe and the USA.

During a half-year results webcast, Rossinyol flagged what have been a number of concession extensions (Athens Airport, Perth Airport, California John Wayne Airport, Sacremento, Macau downtown and NCL) and new openings in H1.

“At the same time, we keep finalising the active portfolio management and exiting the least profitable contracts we have,” he told the investment community. “That’s why the combined number of wins, losses and exits, is closed to neutral. With the pipeline and signings for 2024, 2025 and 2026, we believe that number will of course remain on the positive side in the near future.

“We are not only performing well in the short term, but step by step we are building the foundations of this new company over the next few years. We are transforming physical stores, digital engagement with customers and we are even exploring new ways of using data that we have not done so far.”

In the US, which contributed towards the +6.9% North America result, the duty free business is gaining traction owing to an uptick in Asian (non-Chinese) nationalities.

This is encouraging given the historically strong domestic F&B and duty paid business, learned webcast attendees

Addressing the Asia Pacific result, down 0.3% versus H1 2023 (-2.5% organic) but up +13% on a like-for-like basis, Rossinyol said the latter result was “particularly impressive” given “Chinese are travelling less internationally and consuming less than last year”.

The former gategroup CEO, appointed in February 2022 having taken over the reins from the highly respected Julián Díaz – and the subject of an exclusive two-part video interview with this publication in October 2023 – spoke passionately about the company’s approach to physical store deployment, blending flexibility, localisation, entertainment and the ‘X-Factor’ of differentiated technologies and customer experiences.

Possible further exits for ‘underperforming contracts’

Addressing what he called ‘skeptical questions’ regarding hybrid retailing concepts that are raised from time to time, Rossinyol was clear on its future relevancy: “We estimate the hybrid market will be between 10-20% of the overall market, over the next few years. It is going faster than we initially anticipated.

“On tenders issued this year in the US, 25% included hybrid concepts with an average of 20% of space allocated to hybrid. It’s not rocket science that we have a competitive advantage here as there are less players capable of doing advanced hybrids.”

Interestingly, the number of Avolta smart stores will reach 100 this year, allowing the company to tweak layouts, assortments and pricing mechanics. At the same time, the company is advancing cross-promotional activities across retail and F&B.

“We see at least a third of our footprint that could benefit from cross promotion,” described Rossinyol, adding that the merger has enabled the company to leverage such opportunities.

With regards to digital, Rossinyol outlined that of the 8.7 billion global air passengers estimated in 2023 (source: ACI World), Avolta is exposed to approximately 2.3 billion through its network of 5,100 outlets across 1,000 locations in 73 countries.

He said that data access will play an increasingly important role in the company’s future plans to enable it to better utilise store layouts and locations while optimising costs.

Asked by one analyst about the current state of unprofitable contracts, Rossinyol advised that the company has conducted analysis on under-performing concession.

While not ruling out further exits for poorly trading concessions, he didn’t elaborate specifically, merely stressing that the number of ‘voluntary exits’ would decrease over the next 12-18 months as the net concession wins became more obvious.

“We have been reluctant to give a number because that number depends on the behaviour of the market,” he responded. “The danger is you give a target, you feel committed to that target and then you are signing an unprofitable contract. We want to grow, but our commitment is to cash flow generation. We are not going to rush into a contract to show half a point more of new concessions if that is to negatively affect cashflow.”

Adding his thoughts on the topline performance, which alongside gains in core turnover and organic growth included a gross margin improvement of +110bpps, Yves Gerster, Chief Financial Officer, Avolta said: “Turnover growth and, at the same time, relevant margin improvement can only be achieved thanks to the strong demands by our customers on the one hand and secondly, by our initiatives on the travel retail revolution, which have started to take grip, either on the digital side or traditional side.”

Gerster confirmed that concessions expenses of CHF 1,587.5m (-25%), were in line with last year.

Turning to Avolta’s cashflow statement, he observed that Capex as a proportion of turnover has been slightly lower at 3.5% compared to its medium-term guidance of circa 4%.

Uptick in China travel and spending ‘unlikely’, say analysts

The mood among the investor market is one of a better-than-expected overall result for the Swiss travel retail giant in H1, its sixth consecutive earnings release.

Bank Vontobel AG refers to a ‘solid execution in line with expectations, supported by robust travel momentum – on track for 2024 guidance’ in a note seen by TRBusiness, which puts travel “as one of the most robust spending categories, even as other parts of consumption weaken”.

“This is confirmed by Avolta’s 1H24 results as expected while consensus appears well anchored but there could be upside to growth if the summer months deliver. In the medium term, further deleveraging and rising cash flow generation will be the main focus for the stock, which are on a very good path so far,” read the note.

The Switzerland-based international investor firm singles out the +7.1% organic growth showing for the first half amid solid passenger volumes and a favourable price/mix, with the phasing out of some larger concession exits, particularly in APAC, which should support organic growth into H2.

“They basically delivered more or less what was expected with the exception of cashflow generation which was better than expected,” Arben Hasanaj, an analyst at Bank Vontobel AG told TRBusiness.

“They are tracking at 7% organic growth and this is their outlook for the year. Their mid-term target is 5-7% but this year should be at the upper end, so, 7%. They are quite confident on that. Of course, the base will become more challenging but it seems that July continued on that level and nothing suggests that could be at risk.”

In view of the results, independent European financial services firm Kepler Cheuvreux remains confident that Avolta can meet its topline goal in 2024.

“We believe the desire for travel is there – people prefer to travel and will postpone spending elsewhere to do so,” commented Head of Swiss Equities and Head of European Consumer Equities Jon Cox. “However, clearly the environment is uncertain – both economically and from a geopolitical point of view. The feel good factor is important for any discretionary spending item and travel is no different.”

However, the stubbornness of the recovery in Chinese travellers mixed with weakened spending, appears to be a predicament unlikely to improve in the short term, though both point to Avolta’s low exposure in the region.

“Asia Pacific is a small part of the group at less than 5% of group sales,” said Cox. “The company has been getting out of contracts it believes do not make sense, which has contributed to the weakness in the region. Europe and North America are far more important and have been more resilient. But clearly the consumer is not in great shape in China and we believe there will not be an improvement for some time given its property market crisis.”

*On average, at constant exchange rate

