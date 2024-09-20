Global Travel Retail Awards Finalists now have two chances of being invited up onto the stage to collect a new-look trophy at this year’s awards ceremony in Cannes (1 October).

For the first time, TRBusiness and event partner m1nd-set are introducing trophies for those earning Highly Recommended status, which recognises entries that have come within a fraction of the winning score.

Following a rundown of the Finalists, those who have earned Highly Recommended accolades will be revealed.

Company representatives will be invited to stride along the red carpet and ascend the stage to collect their trophy from TRBusiness’ Managing Editor Faye Bartle, who is once again presenting year’s ceremony.

Following a quick photo opportunity, the Winner will be revealed and, likewise, invited up to the stage to take their turn in the spotlight.

Brand-new trophies

Adding to the excitement is news that the trophies have a brand-new look this year.

The signature shopping bag design has been given a dazzling makeover, featuring an inscribed gold-plated face (for winners) and nickel plated face (for the Highly Recommended).

The trophies features a black acrylic base and bag handle detail designed to be carried with pride.

We encourage all those receiving trophies this year to display them prominently on their stands in Cannes.

Prior to this TRBusiness will be distributing recognition boards to all Finalists on the ground on Monday 30 October. We encourage you to share your photos on LinkedIn using the hashtag #TravelRetailAwards.

Tickets to the ceremony, which is taking place on Tuesday 1 October at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, are available until the end of the day on Monday 23 September.

Single tickets are priced at £363 GBP (ex-VAT) and tables of 10 priced at £3,190 GBP (per table ex-VAT).

Join executives from Starboard, Frankfurt Airport, Avolta, Dubai Airports, TFWA, Vinci Airports, Suntory Global Spirits, Perfetti van Melle, Pernod Ricard, Brown-Forman, Kellanova (Pringles), Henkell Freixenet, Ajmal Perfumes, Travel Blue, Walker’s Shortbread, Bose, Butlers, William Grant & Sons, Fraas International, WorldConnect/Skross, Whyte & Mackay, Rémy Cointreau, JCR Consulting, Lagardère Travel Retail and many more for an exhilarating evening.

Attendees can enjoy a welcome cocktail, seated three-course dinner, the big big reveal of the winners plus an after-party featuring a live band.

We are looking forward to hosting you for this memorable evening. celebrating all those recognised in the duty free and travel retail industry’s only consumer awards.

