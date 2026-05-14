Image Credit: Babor

Skincare brand Babor has unveiled a new travel retail exclusive Lift & Nourish Ampoule Set, combining three Ampoule Serum Concentrates.

Featuring concentrated active ingredients, the ampoules are described as perfect for frequent flyers looking to counteract the effects of dry cabin air. The set is presented in compact, practical aluminium packaging.

The Lift & Nourish Ampoule Set includes three formulations intended to work together to refresh, firm and smooth the skin.

The two Nutri Restore ampoules are said to strengthen the skin barrier, restore suppleness, and maintain barrier protection.

The three Collagen Booster ampoules are designed to enhance skin elasticity and, with regular use, visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while plumping and firming.

Finally, the two Lift Express ampoules deliver an immediate smoothing and lifting effect, according to Babor, to create a more refreshed appearance.

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