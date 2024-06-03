Bacardi Global Travel has launched The Aultmore GTR Cask Finish Collection of single malt whiskies.

The global travel retail exclusive range contains four 50cl expressions: 12yo ($58), 18yo ($170), 21yo ($250) 25yo ($500).

These are available across Europe and IMEA and is due to launch later in the year in Asia Pacific.

By introducing different cask finishes for each expression, Bacardi GTR says it has elevated the existing range while producing smaller, more sustainable and giftable 50cl bottles.

Bottled at 46% ABV and non-chill filtered with no caramel colouring, the collection uses refill hogshead and barrels.

The 12 Year Old is finished in second-fill Oloroso sherry casks which impart soft, creamy toffee notes; and the 18 Year Old is finished in second-fill Madeira wine casks, delivering exotic fruit aromas and a hint of dry spice.

Meanwhile, the 21 Year Old is finished in second-fill Calvados brandy casks, including apple and toasted almond notes, while the 25 Year Old is finished in rich first-fill Oloroso sherry casks for intense tropical notes, beeswax and spice.

Bacardi Global Travel Retail Managing Director Leila Stansfield said: “With their unique cask finishes, The Aultmore Cask Finish Collection is a very special opportunity for whisky lovers seeking out new discoveries on their travels.

“The fact that they are travel retail exclusive and come in a smaller, more giftable format only adds to their appeal.”

According to July research from travel retail research consultancy m1nd-set, nine out of ten travellers are likely to purchase duty free exclusive spirits for themselves or as a gift, while more than 50% identified a ‘unique spirit’ such as a cask finish as the most important aspect of a travel retail exclusive spirit.