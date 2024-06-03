Bacardi delivers four-strong The Aultmore GTR Cask Finish Collection

By Luke Barras-hill |

The new collection features fully recyclable secondary packaging and a new tin seal on the bottle top means all the packaging for the range is plastic-free.

Bacardi Global Travel has launched The Aultmore GTR Cask Finish Collection of single malt whiskies.

The global travel retail exclusive range contains four 50cl expressions: 12yo ($58), 18yo ($170), 21yo ($250) 25yo ($500).

These are available across Europe and IMEA and is due to launch later in the year in Asia Pacific.

By introducing different cask finishes for each expression, Bacardi GTR says it has elevated the existing range while producing smaller, more sustainable and giftable 50cl bottles.

Bottled at 46% ABV and non-chill filtered with no caramel colouring, the collection uses refill hogshead and barrels.

The 12 Year Old is finished in second-fill Oloroso sherry casks which impart soft, creamy toffee notes; and the 18 Year Old is finished in second-fill Madeira wine casks, delivering exotic fruit aromas and a hint of dry spice.

Leila Stansfield, Managing Director, Bacardi Global Travel Retail.

Meanwhile, the 21 Year Old is finished in second-fill Calvados brandy casks, including apple and toasted almond notes, while the 25 Year Old is finished in rich first-fill Oloroso sherry casks for intense tropical notes, beeswax and spice.

Bacardi Global Travel Retail Managing Director Leila Stansfield said: “With their unique cask finishes, The Aultmore Cask Finish Collection is a very special opportunity for whisky lovers seeking out new discoveries on their travels.

“The fact that they are travel retail exclusive and come in a smaller, more giftable format only adds to their appeal.”

According to July research from travel retail research consultancy m1nd-set, nine out of ten travellers are likely to purchase duty free exclusive spirits for themselves or as a gift, while more than 50% identified a ‘unique spirit’ such as a cask finish as the most important aspect of a travel retail exclusive spirit.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Influential speakers & attendees join 2024 Forum International
image description
WHSmith North America announces second round of store openings at ORD Airports
image description
Australian brand Slickhair enters travel retail with listing on Jet2.com flights International
image description
Dubai International Airport pax rises 8.4% as it records busiest ever quarter Middle East
image description
Optimism getting back on track in Q1 yet faith in business performance stalls International
image description
On the Mark Consultancy introduces new Bon Voyage Discovery Box International
image description
Avolta expands US presence with 15-year contracts at John Wayne Airport The Americas
image description
Fraport sees strong revenue growth in Q124 despite strikes, adverse weather Europe
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail inaugurates first Kering Eyewear boutique at Changi Asia & Pacific
image description
Ever Rich & Guerlain reunite to mark World Bee Day with activities in Taipei Asia & Pacific
right