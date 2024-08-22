Bacardi GTR launches luxury travel retail exclusive Santa Teresa rum

By Benedict Evans |

This is the first time the rum, a blend of old and exclusive rums from the Hacienda Santa Teresa founded in 1796, has been made available to the public.

Bacardi Global Travel Retail has launched Santa Teresa Bicentario Ron Ultra Añejo, its new, luxury, travel retail exclusive Venezuelan rum.

Retailing at $450, the 40% ABV rum will be sold in 70cl and 75cl sizes based on the regional markets in which it is being distributed.

The launch within the travel-retail channel is being supported by a wide range of promotional tools and fixtures, including a branded sampling bar, back wall display units, and shelf talkers.

Santa Teresa Bicentario Ron Ultra Añejo boasts notes of toasted wood, leather, tobacco, dates and almond on the nose.

On the palate, the rum offers cacao, sweet vanilla and clove, while the finish is notes of dark toffee.

Each item is individually numbered and showcased in a crystal decanter embossed with the iconic Santa Teresa monogram and is housed in a velvet-lined leather presentation box.

“Up until now, the rum category in travel retail has lacked prestige-plus travel-retail exclusive expressions that are now commonplace for brown spirits such as malt whisky and Cognac,” said Darragh Ryan, Marketing Director for Bacardi Travel Retail.

“Santa Teresa Bicentario, a true jewel of ageing artistry, is a big step in the right direction for the rum category in travel retail. It is a unique luxury creation which I am sure will be highly sought after by rum collectors and enthusiasts.”

Prestige still in play

According to IWSR 2023, Prestige Plus is the fastest growing segment in rum, showing a +223% value growth vs. 2022, growing ahead of the category at +6%.

With a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) or +39% for the next five years, Prestige Plus is expected to continue driving the growth of the rum category.

With a history dating back to 1796, Santa Teresa was the first rum producer in Venezuela.

Established on a sugar cane plantation in the mountainous Aragua Valley, the company has remained family-owned for over two centuries.

Santa Teresa rums are now sold in over 40 countries. The brand holds the distinction of being Venezuela’s first registered rum trademark.

In 2016, Santa Teresa Bicentario forged a global distribution alliance with Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

