Ballantine’s unveils 40YO Masterclass Collection’s second chapter

Ballantine’s has unveiled the second release from its 40 Year Old MasterClass Collection – ‘The Waiting’ – which has been available in select GTR locations since November 2024.

The Waiting’ is an all-new expression within the Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection; a precious series of five unique 40 Year Old blends that paytribute to the valued skills and knowledge passed through the privileged lineage of just five Ballantine’s Master Blenders.

Jack Goudy, Ballantine’s Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, hand-selected and brought together whiskies from casks laid down by Jack Goudy himself more than four decades ago to craft this exceptional new blend. As has become synonymous with Ballantine’s distinctive house style, the influence of American Oak casks delivers a powerful experience of flavour depth and intensity.

The result is a complex whisky, with smooth sweet tones and a hint of gentle smoke, bottled at cask strength, at ABV 45.4%

Commenting on the release of Chapter Two in the Ballantine’s Masterclass Collection, Hyslop, said: “Time brings distinction to a whisky, but it also brings huge responsibility. You need a combination of patience, passion and dedication to meticulously monitor and nose hundreds of samples a day to pinpoint the exact moment that a flavour profile has reached its maximum potential.

It has to be exactly right because there’s no turning back the clock. Jack Goudy taught me how to play the long game and I’m repeating these lessons to my own team to preserve the stature and legacy of Ballantine’s for many years to come.”

The bottle is housed inside an elegant presentation box, dressed in a delicate 3D paper art piece, created exclusively for the Masterclass Collection and unique to each chapter by celebrated Scottish artist, Kyla McCallum.

Liya Zhang, VP Global Marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, added :“As the value market leader in prestige, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail is proud to offer a highly unique whisky portfolio in which Ballantine’s plays an important role.

Carrying an enviable reputation amongst whisky connoisseurs – especially in Korea where Ballantine’s Prestige Blends are #1 in duty free, by volume and value* – we are delighted to offer a limited quantity of the new 40 Year Old in select global travel retail locations, where we believe its certain to entice collectors.”

GTR release

A limited release of just 108 bottles of Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection: Chapter Two ‘The Waiting’ has been made available for purchase globally from November 2024.

Only 38 bottles will be available across travel retail at an RRSP of $13,000.

Chapters Three and Four will be released in 2025 and 2026 respectively, leading up to the fifth and closing chapter of the collection beingreleased in 2027 to mark the iconic Scotch’s 200th anniversary.

The launch of the new Ballantine’s 40 Year Old Masterclass Collection: Chapter Two ‘The Waiting’, was celebrated in style at the prestigious Maison LeCercle lounge in Gangnam, Seoul, hosted by Pernod Ricard Korea, on 27th November.

