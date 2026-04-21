Image Credit: BAT

BAT Global Travel Retail (BAT GTR) has unveiled the VELO Traveller’s Collection – a limited-edition, travel retail-exclusive series of collectible tokens for adult travellers featuring four cultural capitals: Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the UK and Qatar.

The range aims to showcase VELO’s “Weirdly Wonderful” brand world. The launch is being supported with themed airport activations in Dubai and Japan, with more promotions planned for other locations.

The Dubai activation incorporates eye-catching spaces featuring rotating deconstructed can displays, elevated lighting and digital touchpoints, to boost discovery and engagement.

Each item in the Traveller’s Collection has been inspired by the visual identity, craftsmanship and cultural cues of its respective market. The range combines VELO’s nicotine pouch formats and flavours with design motifs that aim to reflect each location.

Japan – represented by Blushy Berry – features cherry blossom and fan illustrations. For the UAE, Bright Spearmint combines ornate Arabian filigree and a desert oasis palette. The UK is represented by Icy Berries, which incorporates pageantry, contemporary design and bold colours. Finally, Qatar features a geometric pattern and pearlescent hues.

Image Credit: BAT

BAT Cluster General Manager Global Travel Retail and China Andy Hrstic commented: “Travel retail is an opportunity for millions of adult consumers seeking products that reflect both quality and a sense of place. The VELO Traveller’s Collection captures that intersection – bringing together our nicotine pouch innovation, design leadership and the unique character of each destination.

“As the nicotine pouch category continues to grow, VELO and BAT stand as the global leaders in modern oral, shaping the category through innovation, science and thought leadership.

“We remain focused on offering adult consumers potentially reduced risk* alternatives that combine contemporary design with considered functionality. This new collection reinforces our commitment to elevating the travel experience and delivering products that resonate with today’s global adult traveller.”

*Based on the weight of evidence and assuming a complete switch from cigarette smoking. These products are not risk-free and are addictive. BAT products as sold in the US, including Vuse, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, and Camel Snus, are subject to FDA regulation and no reduced-risk claims will be made as to these products without agency clearance.

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