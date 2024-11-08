Beaute Luxe underscores Africa ambitions with new partnerships

Specialist perfume & cosmetics distributor Beaute Luxe, led by travel retail veteran David Dayan, has enjoyed a prosperous 2024 to date having struck blue-chip alliances with the likes of Coty, Elizabeth Arden and L’Occitane Group to manage their respective distribution activities at a number of airports in Africa.

Beaute Luxe CEO/President Dayan and his team have been assiduously building the firm’s empire in recent years.

Speaking to TRBusiness, Dayan – who boasts decades of experience in travel retail notably in the fashion and jewellery segments with the likes of Lalique and Lacoste – confirms that Beaute Luxe has been entrusted to distribute a raft of recognisable brands.

Africa on the ascent

By 2025, travellers will see the likes of Hugo Boss, Marc Jacobs, Chloé, Lancaster, Elizabeth Arden and L’Occitane lining up for promotional activities in numerous African airports.

Despite the economic, infrastructure and connectivity challenges of Africa’s aviation landscape, there remains robust demand for air travel. Africa Airlines Association (AFRAA) predicts a 15% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic for the continent’s carriers in 2024, which are tipped to serve close to 100 million passengers for the full year.

Dayan is optimistic about the metrics, spurred by a population of around 1.5 billion people and a young demographic.

“Thanks to these excellent results, we have seen a direct impact on the average duty free basket for perfumes and cosmetics,” he commented.

“Beaute Luxe has increased sales by 34% (on a like-for-like basis) and 48% (including new brands integrated during this period) in African airports during the first semester compared to the first semester of 2023.

“In just six years, the Beaute Luxe Group has become the leading duty free distributor on the African continent, with over 125 points of sale and a portfolio of 60 luxury brands.

“Our challenge has been to deliver premium service to retailers while enhancing the visibility of the brands we carry in our stores.”

