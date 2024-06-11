TR Consumer Forum Platinum Sponsor and technical build and production partner The Bluedog Group, which through its specialist agency brands doplr, Kounter, Hex and Essential Communications specialises in live experiences, retail campaigns and activations, digital and content, and public relations, is eyeing a busy summer ahead.

As the exclusive events partner of TRBusiness, The Bluedog Group delivered another impressive dose of stage management creativity and technical flair for more than 220 registered delegates attending the fourth edition of the TR Consumer Forum last week (3-5 June) in Dubai.

The debut of the DF&TR industry’s only consumer-centric event featured 12 educational sessions coupled with an eclectic array of business networking activities over three busy days at the Jumeirah Creekside hotel, delivered under the auspices of Host Sponsor Dubai Duty Free.

The Bluedog Group’s end-to-end turnkey solution set the stage [quite literally] for a powerful set of sessions mixing authoritative speaker addresses with dynamic panel discussions, with attendees enjoying a 14-metre wide LED wall at the centre of the main ballroom.

Andrew Machin, Managing Director, Kounter offers his thoughts on the delivery of the 2024 TR Consumer Forum, where he also provided his insights on stage as a panellist in the day two (4 June) panel session, ‘Navigating through AI, Web3 and the Metaverse: Real engagement in a digital world’.

Why was it important for The Bluedog Group to support the 2024 TR Consumer Forum as Platinum Sponsor?

Supporting the TR Consumer Forum is important to The Bluedog Group for various reasons. Firstly, it is a symbol of our overall partnership with TR Business, and at this level demonstrates our commitment to the industry and determination to provide best-in-class specialist services, whether they be in live events such as this, retail activations, digital partnerships and PR services.

We really like the concept of the Forum and were delighted to be contributing to this year’s panel discussion on ‘Navigating through AI, Web3 and the Metaverse: Real engagement in a digital world’, enabling us to further demonstrate our industry knowledge.

Being present at the TR Consumer Forum enabled us to build trust and strengthen our reputation with both existing and potential partners, aligning with our objective, enhancing our leading position within the industry, and contributing to our long-term business growth.

What were your hopes and expectations for the event in Dubai that placed the consumer at the very heart of the conversation in travel retail?

Participation in the TR Consumer Forum allowed us to gain direct insights into consumer needs, preferences and buying patterns within travel retail.

The insights are invaluable to us when we work with our brand clients in developing activations and promotions that are relevant to the travelling consumer. The Forum also offers an excellent platform for us to network with other industry stakeholders, fostering new collaborations and partnerships that can drive innovation within the travel retail sector.

What projects are you currently working on/coming up next for The Bluedog Group in travel retail in the coming months?

As a group we are incredibly busy. Kounter (our retail agency) has a plethora of projects on the go at the moment, working worldwide across all the main brand categories in travel retail. With a very busy summer sporting season ahead, we’re really looking forward to bringing to life a number of high profile pop-ups across French airports for liquor clients, designed to maximise exposure.

We’re also working on something pretty special at Schiphol airport in July – and don’t miss the Gin Emporium that’s just gone live in Heathrow T5.

It’s a beautifully curated activation that highlights all the Quintessential Brands gin collection. Our live events Doplr division is going from strength to strength, now it’s all steam ahead towards TFWA World Exhibition where the team is building a huge number of exhibitions stands, running several yachts and is responsible for the smooth running of at least four events.

Last – but by no means least – our PR division Essential Communications, which is celebrating 30 years in 2024, continues to strengthen its travel retail portfolio with industry leading brands across all categories, while continuing to help and guide new names into the sector. Please do reach out to any of us if you think we can help your company.

