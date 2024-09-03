Belfine adds two more 4-pack lollipop skus to travel retail assortment

By Luke Barras-hill

The multi-pack packaging is exclusive to travel retail.

Belgian chocolate lollipop purveyor Belfine has launched new multi-pack exclusive products into global travel retail.

The Chocdecor brand has introduced 4-pack versions of its Party & Yummy celebration lollipops and Love Bear Arno chocolate lollipops following the success of the Unicorn 4-pack and Dragon 4-pack varieties.

“The compact size of the four-pack packaging fits perfectly in hand luggage,” commented Steven Candries, Commercial Director – Business Development Travel Retail, Belfine.

On-shelf 4-pack items from Belfine.

“The carton packaging is firm enough to protect the chocolate lollipops during transport and thanks to the see-through window you can admire the beautifully decorated chocolate lollipops.

“As we pay huge attention to developing cute, playful and meticulously crafted & decorated chocolate lollipops, it would be a shame to hide them. All making them the perfect travel souvenir to create smile-worthy moments.”

Unicorn & Dragon 4-pack chocolate lollipops were recently named finalists in the ‘Best Confectionery & Food Product 2024’ category in the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards.

Meanwhile, Chocolate Lollipops Jungle Animals has earned a finalist spot in the ‘Best Children’s Product 2024’ category.

Chocdecor/Belfine won the prestigious ‘Best Confectionery & Fine Food Product’ category at the 2022 Global Travel Retail Awards for the decorated Unicorn and Dragon chocolate lollipops.

The playful and fun premium Belgian chocolate lollipops use Fairtrade Cocoa and Belfine has its own sustainability programme, ‘Route De Cacao’, which supports cocoa farmers in Tigorikro, Ivory Coast.

Sustainable sourcing is one of four focal pillars of sustainability for the brand, the others being sustainable packaging (biodegradable paper lollipop sticks, transparent bag and ingredient label is 100% mono-material (PP), all cardboard FSC-certified); sustainable production; and empowering people.

The company’s target is a 42% reduction in greenhouse gases (Scope 1&2) by 2030 compared with 2020 and its CO2 footprint mapping and emission reduction efforts are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

It carries the ‘Climate Neutral Certified’ standard from Anthesis Climate Neutral Group, against scope 1 and scope 2 CO₂ emissions, plus specific aspects of scope 3.

Belfine will display the full travel retail range at its stand at Red Village, J4 at this year’s TFWA World Exhibition & Conference (29 Sept – 4 Oct).

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access.

