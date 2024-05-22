Belfine champions sustainability efforts through new confectionery multipack

Belfine is showcasing its decorated chocolate lollipops in the travel retail and duty-free sector, which come as part of a multipack. It has championed its position as climate-neutral organisation which sources its cocoa in a socially sustainable manner.

‘Route de Cacao’, Belfine’s own program, supports 112 cocoa farmers in the village of Tigorikro on the Ivory Coast.

Belfine says the program shares values of our high-quality chocolate directly back with its local farming community.

In practical terms, this has meant the construction of a school close to the village to ensure equal access to quality education in Tigorikro.

A mill has also been built there to encourage the women of Tigorikro to set up their own businesses.

Every month Belfine checks-up with a community head and two local families to see how its projects are advancing, and says the company is close to collecting 150 good working used bicycles around our factory in Belgium to improve the mobility of their cocoa-farmers and their families.

