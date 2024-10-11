Benjamin Vuchot leaves DFS; former CEO Ed Brennan returns in interim

By Luke Barras-hill |

Benjamin Vuchot will be replaced by Ed Brennan at the helm of DFS, effective 1 November.

DFS Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Vuchot is to leave the company ‘to pursue other professional interests’, TRBusiness can confirm.

Respected DF&TR leader and former CEO of the LVMH majority-owned luxury travel retailer Ed Brennan will take up the position of Interim Chairman and CEO, effective 1 November.

Vuchot has been at the helm of DFS since the beginning of 2021, at that time replacing Brennan, having previously served as President of Sephora Asia and, prior to this, as Region President North Asia at DFS.

“We are grateful to Benjamin for his strong leadership during his tenure, particularly through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and for his pivotal role in advancing key initiatives such as the DFS Yalong Bay project,” read a statement supplied to this publication.

“With over 25 years of experience at DFS, Ed Brennan, who has previously served as Chairman and CEO, brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the role. His expertise and strategic insights will be instrumental in guiding DFS through its continued evolution and growth.”

DFS continues to invest in ambitious store projects in Asia despite the slower-than-expected return of travellers, including Chinese shoppers which have remained largely elusive in locations such as Macau and Hong Kong.

Construction of its 128,000sq m Yalong Bay project in Sanya is being tipped to feature more than 1,000 luxury brands when it completes in 2026.

To read a detailed analysis of DFS’ performance in 2023, which TRBusiness puts in the order of $3.85 billion, click here to read the Top 10 International Operators report.

READ MORE: Benjamin Vuchot appointed Chairman and CEO at DFS; Ed Brennan joins Board of Directors

READ MORE: Catherine Newey named Managing Director of DFS Group’s Europe division

READ MORE: APAC recovers as DFS embarks on its most ambitious expansion

