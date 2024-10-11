DFS Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Vuchot is to leave the company ‘to pursue other professional interests’, TRBusiness can confirm.

Respected DF&TR leader and former CEO of the LVMH majority-owned luxury travel retailer Ed Brennan will take up the position of Interim Chairman and CEO, effective 1 November.

Vuchot has been at the helm of DFS since the beginning of 2021, at that time replacing Brennan, having previously served as President of Sephora Asia and, prior to this, as Region President North Asia at DFS.

“We are grateful to Benjamin for his strong leadership during his tenure, particularly through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, and for his pivotal role in advancing key initiatives such as the DFS Yalong Bay project,” read a statement supplied to this publication.

“With over 25 years of experience at DFS, Ed Brennan, who has previously served as Chairman and CEO, brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the role. His expertise and strategic insights will be instrumental in guiding DFS through its continued evolution and growth.”

DFS continues to invest in ambitious store projects in Asia despite the slower-than-expected return of travellers, including Chinese shoppers which have remained largely elusive in locations such as Macau and Hong Kong.

Construction of its 128,000sq m Yalong Bay project in Sanya is being tipped to feature more than 1,000 luxury brands when it completes in 2026.

