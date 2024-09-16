Beyoncé and Moët Hennessy’s SirDavis whisky makes GTR debut with DFS

Beyoncé SirDavis whisky

SirDavis whisky enters travel retail.

SirDavis, the American whisky created by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in partnership with Moët Hennessy, has made its travel retail debut with DFS at three US airports: New York JFK, San Francisco International, and Los Angeles International (LAX).

The whisky is named after Knowles-Carter’s great-grandfather Davis Hogue, a farmer and moonshiner during the Prohibition period. It was crafted by Moët Hennessy’s five-time International Whisky Competition Master Distiller of the Year, Dr Bill Lumsden.

Following an “overwhelming” pre-order period that began on 20 August, SirDavis is also available in selected domestic retail doors in the US, London, Paris and Tokyo, and online. It will be rolled out to additional markets in the coming months.

DFS activations showcase SirDavis

SirDavis will be showcased via DFS airport activations at LAX International Terminal until 14 October, and at JFK until 31 October. These activations will feature tastings, educational touchpoints on the brand, and a curated music experience. DFS Circle App members will also have access to an exclusive ritual glassware GWP.

Beyoncé SirDavis whisky

SirDavis will be showcased at DFS activations at LAX International Terminal until 14 October, and at JFK until 31 October. Credit: Julian Dakdouk.

Thanks to its distinctive grain selection – 51% rye and 49% malted barley — and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks, SirDavis is said to impart an elegant mouthfeel and texture reminiscent of Japanese and Scotch whiskies, while retaining the robust, deep flavours typical of classic American rye.

It can be enjoyed neat (the recommended serving method) or as the foundation for cocktails – especially the Honey Bee, a signature concoction that pays tribute to brand founder Beyoncé.

Designed to stand out on-shelf, the SirDavis whisky bottle is described as striking and clean. The finely ribbed glass aims to evoke the Art Deco style of Hogue’s era.

SirDavis whisky is finished, blended and bottled in Knowles-Carter’s home state of Texas.

