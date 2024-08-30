Bitmore to unveil new MagSafe consumer tech range at TFWA

Bitmore, the B Corporation sustainable consumer technology and accessories brand, is returning to the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes this year with a new range of MagSafe accessories and other product innovations.

The products are designed to complement new point of sale (POS) displays which Bitmore has developed for airport retail, and all will be available to view on Bitmore’s new-look stand for Cannes this year.

Bitmore will be represented on the Cannes stand by CEO Hoj Parmar, along with Global Operations Manager Adam Starkey and new recruit this year, Production Planning & Forecasting Manager Kit Wing Man, who has five years’ previous experience with Dufry (now Avolta) in Hong Kong.

The MagSafe range includes two new power banks, 3-in-1 chargers and RFID wallets, integrated with Apple’s ‘FIND My’ tags.

With MagSafe, Bitmore said it is tapping into a high growth market which is growing 4.7% annually and is expected to worth US$15 billion by 2030, such is the demand for these products.

MagSafe is a magnetic technology developed by Apple which uses a ring of magnets embedded in the back of the device to allow easy attachment of various accessories, such as wireless chargers, cases, wallets and power banks.

Looking ahead to Bitmore’s appearance in Cannes, CEO Hoj Parmar said: “I am confident our new, expanded range will strengthen our existing partnerships with airline and airport customers as well as inspire new customers to give us an opportunity to enhance their offerings onboard and in airport stores.

The products are also ideal for impulse purchases in the cruise retail sector, another key target market for us.”

The MagSafe technology also supports a range of snap-on accessories that expand the functionality and personalisation of the iPhone and other Apple products such as AirPods and MacBooks.

Some Android phones can use also use MagSafe accessories.

In addition to the new Bitmore MagSafe range, the brand will be unveiling a patent-pending ergonomic travel pillow along with a collection of new essentials travel accessories.

“This year we’ve broadened our selection of tech and accessories, staying true to our brand’s core values of sustainability and minimising carbon footprint. Our enhanced range features innovative, must-have accessories with significant travel retail sales potential. As always, we focus solely on products that meet the essential needs of the discerning traveller, ensuring a seamless and worry-free journey,” added Parmar.

