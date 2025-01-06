Sarah Genest joins Bluedog as Global Business Development Director

The Bluedog Group has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Sarah Genest as Global Business Development Director, effective immediately. Reporting to Group CEO Nick King, Genest will drive business growth across the group’s companies, which include Doplr, Essential Communications, HEX, and Kounter.

Genest brings nearly 20 years of experience and a proven track record of success and innovation to her new role.

Her career includes an 18-year tenure at The Moodie Davitt Report, where she served as Vice President of Sales and Events, and developed the Frontier Awards.

“When we learned of Sarah’s planned retirement, we knew we had to approach her,” said Nick King, Group CEO, who added: “Her exceptional industry expertise, extensive network, and reputation make her the perfect addition to The Bluedog Group.

Sarah’s combined experience in media, events, and global business development will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”

In her new role, Sarah will spearhead global partnerships, lead strategic growth initiatives, and oversee innovative projects in the retail and food & beverage sectors.

The Bluedog Group said her appointment reflects the group’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients by leveraging cross-agency synergies and expanding its global footprint.

Genest said of her appointment: “I am thrilled to join The Bluedog Group during this exciting phase of its growth. Bluedog’s innovative, multi-channel approach and its commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences align perfectly with my professional values. I look forward to driving meaningful partnerships and opportunities worldwide.”

Strategic expansion

Over the past two years, The Bluedog Group has doubled its retail client base, expanded its team to 24, and acquired Essential Communications, a leading PR agency.

“The demand for 360-degree service providers is growing,” said King, who continued: “Clients are looking for partners who can deliver every aspect, from product launches and retail campaigns to live experiences and communication strategies.

With Sarah on board, we are confident in our ability to secure new partnerships, develop innovative concepts, and deliver unparalleled value for our clients.”

The Bluedog Group added Genest’s expertise in building lasting relationships and fostering innovation further strengthens its position as a leader in retail, live events, PR, and design.

