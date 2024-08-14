Business development consultancy Blueprint and travel retail research agency m1nd-set have teamed up once again to launch a new series of workshops focusing on experiential retail.

Titled, ‘EX.CEL: Experiential Retail Workshop’, the series will drill down on the impact of experiential retail on consumer engagement in duty free and travel retail.

The first edition will take place in Cannes ahead of the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, on Sunday 29 September at Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic from 14:30 to 17:30.

“There is, without a doubt, a demand for deeper analysis on the transformative impact of immersive, interactive retail activations within the global duty free and travel retail channel,” said m1nd-set Owner Peter Mohn.

“This is what the EX.CEL workshop will help companies to better comprehend, through both the detailed shopper insights we at m1nd-set provide and the best practice examples, which our partners Blueprint will analyse.”

The new workshop series follows the successful roll-out of the GenZ RedY consumer insights workshop launched in 2023.

“When we launched the GenZ RedY workshop series, we observed the significant appetite within the industry for detailed, quality insights on this high-potential customer segment,” said m1nd-set’s Head of Business Development Anna Marchesini.

“As well as the public workshops we have organised in Cannes and Singapore, a considerable number of companies and organisations within the industry have commissioned more bespoke editions, tailored to specific categories or regions, and these have been extremely well received.

“The intimate, customised format of the workshops means the quality of the data and case-studies provide relevant actionable insights.

“This is what we aim to provide through the EX.CEL workshop series on experiential retail, starting with the Cannes workshop, ahead of the TFWA event.”

The Cannes workshop will highlight the benefits of experiential retail executions in the travel retail channel and beyond.

It will include examples of how stand-out store environments, in-store experiences and services can drive repeat purchases and customer loyalty, from interactive play areas to wines and spirits tastings and more. Relevant examples from high-street retail will also be highlighted.

“We specialise in supporting airports, retailers and brands engaging with their travelling customers,” said Blueprint Partner Karl Walter.

“A critical part of what we do is ‘knowledge transfer’. We accumulate best practice knowledge, interpret it and develop relevant call-to-actions that impact customer spend and satisfaction.

“Through the EX.CEL we deliver comprehensive analysis in terms of creating engaging, immersive and entertaining shopping experiences in the travel retail channel.”

Registration is priced at €299 and includes the detailed report presented at the workshop, as well as refreshments.

READ MORE: Nestlé ITR delves into data on Gen Z and the food category in travel retail

READ MORE: REVEALED: Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

READ MORE: Networking, data, and dynamic discussion at TRCF