Bottega portfolio targets growing NoLo sector at TFWA Singapore show

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Bottega
Bottega NoLo Singapore 2026

Bottega’s versatile alcohol-free offering will be showcased in Singapore.

Italian winery and distillery Bottega will showcase its no/low-alcohol portfolio at the upcoming TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition (Basement 2, Stand 2V2), reflecting the growing demand for alcohol-free alternatives.

The segment’s growth is being driven by moderation trends, health considerations and changing consumption habits among younger consumers, particularly Gen Z.

Bottega began investing in the category more than 20 years ago, and launched its first non-alcoholic product in the mid-2000s. Today, its range has been consolidated into a focused portfolio that includes aperitifs and digestifs, while also supporting the development of mocktails in bar and hospitality settings.

The current line-up includes Bottega 0, an alcohol-free sparkling beverage available in white and rosé versions. The introduction of a 20cl format is intended to broaden its appeal, particularly for single-serve occasions such as onboard consumption, events and catering.

The portfolio also includes Limoncino 0.0, a non-alcoholic version of the famous lemon-based liqueur, positioned primarily as a digestif or mocktail ingredient.

Completing the range is Elixir Amaro 0%, a bitter liqueur that draws on traditional herbal recipes while offering a lighter, zero-alcohol profile.

READ NEXT: Bottega to introduce Prosecco Premium Vintage Collection at SOA 2025

READ NEXT: Bottega releases Platinum Coronation edition to celebrate Charles III

READ NEXT: Bottega Spa secures 13 new airline listings for 20cl bottles

 

 

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