Bric’s celebrates Italian heritage with new ‘Real Dolce Vita’ campaign

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Bric’s
Bric’s celebrates Italian travel heritage with new ‘Real Dolce Vita’ campaign

The campaign showcases Bric’s luggage collections against the backdrop of Lake Como’s historic Villa Flori.

Italian luxury travel brand Bric’s has unveiled its latest global campaign, The Unofficial Travel Guide to Real Dolce Vita, showcasing its iconic luggage collections against the backdrop of Lake Como’s historic Villa Flori.

The campaign is designed to reinforce Bric’s positioning as a premium lifestyle travel brand, celebrating a contemporary interpretation of Italian elegance through a series of immersive travel moments centred on authenticity, craftsmanship and slow travel.

Set at the lakeside Hotel Villa Flori, the campaign highlights Bric’s deep connection to its Italian roots while presenting a vision of travel that prioritises meaningful experiences, attention to detail and understated luxury.

Several of the company’s flagship collections feature prominently throughout the campaign. The Bellagio range takes centre stage during arrival scenes at the hotel, reflecting the collection’s premium design credentials through its distinctive silhouette, leather detailing and the brand’s iconic Legacy Bag.

The Firenze collection is showcased through more informal moments, emphasising its combination of refined textures and classic Italian styling, while the Life and Life Pelle collections reinforce Bric’s focus on craftsmanship, natural materials and timeless design.

The campaign also spotlights the X-Collection, highlighting its lightweight construction and versatility for modern travellers seeking greater flexibility and convenience.

By placing its products within a lifestyle-focused narrative, Bric’s aims to strengthen its appeal among luxury travellers while underlining the values that have defined the family-owned company since its founding on Lake Como.

Image Credit: Bric’s
Bric’s celebrates Italian travel heritage with new ‘Real Dolce Vita’ campaign

Several of the company’s flagship collections feature prominently throughout the campaign.

The new campaign will support the brand’s global retail and travel retail presence throughout 2026, positioning Bric’s collections as companions for travellers seeking a more considered and authentic travel experience.

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