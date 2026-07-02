Bric’s expands X-Collection and launches Bellagio Legacy Bag in GTR

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Bric’s
Bric's Bellagio Legacy Bag

The Bellagio Legacy Bag is available in four shades.

Bric’s has extended its X-Collection with new shades for FW 2026, which will be available online and in-store from late August/early September.

The collection, which includes bags, duffles, trolleys and underseat backpacks, is produced using recycled, water-resistant, washable fabrics, adorned with stitching, leather accents, and the brand’s leather front logo.

For FW26, Bric’s has added three seasonal colours –  cloud, brownie and wool caramel – which join the existing black, olive and ocean blue options.

The X-Collection bags are available in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and incorporate adjustable shoulder straps and well-distributed pockets. Key models include the Sportina and the Opera Bag.

In other news, Bric’s has introduced its Bellagio Legacy Bag to the travel retail channel. Inspired by the brand’s Bellagio suitcase, this compact bag features a lightweight polycarbonate shell, leather accents and gold-tone hardware.

It can be carried in the hand or worn over the shoulder using an adjustable leather strap. Inside, the bag includes two compartments, dedicated credit card slots and a practical central zip pocket. The Bellagio Legacy Bag is available in four shades: olive, blue, cream and black.

READ NEXT: Bric’s celebrates Italian heritage with new ‘Real Dolce Vita’ campaign

READ NEXT: Bric’s expands Taormina trolley collection with new shades for spring

READ NEXT: Bric’s and Replay unveil 2026 travel collection

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