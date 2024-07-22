Italian travel bags and fine leathergoods company Bric’s is launching the Bellagio Legacy Bag – a miniature size of the signature Bellagio suitcase.

Described as ‘a trendy and stylish companion for all upcoming trips’, the Bellagio Legacy Bag will be available in Bric’s stores, selected luggage stores and online from September 2024.

Featuring leather accents and gold-tone studs, the Bellagio Legacy Bag is elegant yet modern, with functionality built in.

The interior makes it easy to stay organised, with two generous compartments, slots for credit cards and a zip pocket in the middle.

The accessory is made from a lightweight polycarbonate shell, so is durable yet light.

It can be carried in the hand or over the shoulder thanks to the adjustable leather strap, and is available in olive, blue, cream and black.

Bric’s is exhibiting at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes (29 September to 3 October) at Riviera Village RE17.

The company will be showcasing its luggage, bags and functional accessories collections from Bric’s, as well as from Porsche Design (which is engineered and manufactured by Bric’s.)

