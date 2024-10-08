Brockmans Gin has announced a distinctive luxury gin sourced from 15 botanicals.

Wÿld, priced at £350/$458 for 70cl, is set to launch in early 2025 with the first of an annual, vintage run of 3,000 bottles featuring botanicals that have been ethically hand-foraged in the wildest, far-flung corners of the world.

The British heritage gin brand revealed the new sku at a cocktail event at the Carlton Cannes hotel on Monday 30 September during the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference.

Guests were afforded the chance to view and sample the liquid, which is housed within a futuristic-designed decanter.

Brockmans Gin says it anticipates a waiting list for the eye-catching decanter, the availability of which will be announced in due course.

Each bottle will ‘tell its own story’, says Brockmans Gin, with Wÿld’s annual release designed to impart the natural changes in the environment – from growing location, soil type and microclimate – that inform the ingredients.

‘Shaking up the gin category’

Jean-Dominique Andreu, Managing Director of Brockmans Gin, said: “Wÿld is like nothing you will ever have experienced before – an iconic spirit which will shake up the gin category as we know it, as a veritable work of art, both in taste and design.

“Wÿld has been a long time in the making and we are delighted to be launching this decadently luxurious gin, made with the finest craftsmanship, elevating gin to another level, as an ultra-premium spirit.”

He added: “In creating Wÿld, we have remained deeply committed to sustainability and are honoured to have been able to partner with ethical suppliers who share our values and deep appreciation of nature, to create this incredible, landmark product.”