Image Credit: TRBsuiness/The Bluedog Group

A strategically-priced portfolio is helping to drive growth for Brown-Forman in travel retail, according to the company’s Director GTR Oscar Camargo.

“The majority of our products play in the premium and super-premium segment,” he told us, for this video interview, filmed on location at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore last week (10-14 May).

This, he said, is driving “good growth” in all regions around the world.

Camargo goes onto discuss what he believes stakeholders should consider to ensure that doing business in the channel is profitable and sustainable.

On capturing today’s travelling shoppers, he explained: “The new generation are looking for experiences – therefore we need to be, on the one hand, creative in order to create more engagement. But also we need to be mindful that technology is a big part of the new generation and therefore how we can incorporate all the elements to engage new passengers.”

For more, hit play on the video below…

Brown-Forman Global Travel Retail (GTR) unveiled a redesigned booth at theTFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference.

The immersive space was designed to highlight the strength of Brown-Forman’s premium and super premium+ whisky portfolio, alongside engaging experiences created specifically for the travel retail channel.

The concept spotlighted Brown-Forman’s expertise across both American Whiskey and Single Malt Scotch, complete with dedicated areas that guided visitors from core expressions through to luxury and rare releases.

Image Credit: Brown-Forman Global Travel Retail

In terms of new products, Brown-Forman GTR has announced the launch of The Glendronach House Editions, a prestigious new collection of single malt Scotch whiskies exclusive to the travel channel.

This is set to debut in major European airports in July 2026, with the range undergoing a phased global rollout across key international hubs by October 2026.

The launch marks the first time The Glendronach has made a deliberate move to engage global travellers through a curated concept inspired by some of the world’s most iconic cultural cities.

The Glendronach House Editions comprises three collectable single malts that are said to capture ‘the character of the world’s enduring classical destinations through the lens of The Glendronach’s 200 years of Sherry Cask Mastery’.

Image Credit: Brown-Forman

Conceptualised by Master Blender Rachel Barrie, the range is crafted from a curated collection of casks exclusive to travel retail.

Furthermore, the new release is inspired by the distillery’s foundation in 1826, when founder James Allardice was renowned for hosting lavish gatherings and entertaining discerning guests with tales of distant lands.

Its three distinctive expressions — The Sevillian Room, The Venetian Room, and The Parisian Room – are each crafted especially to reflect their namesake cities.

The launch will be supported by a 360-degree activation designed to immerse travellers in The Glendronach House Editions experience.

Each expression will be showcased within its own dedicated space while, at the centre, a discovery, tasting and gifting island brings all three expressions together.

The experience includes cask education highlighting the origin and role of each cask, storytelling panels that unfold the inspiration behind each city and its flavour profile, as well as an interactive map connecting each whisky to its destination.

Travellers will also be invited to personalise their purchase through gifting elements, including customised travel tags and gift packaging, creating a memorable souvenir of their journey.

Image Credit: Brown-Forman Global Travel Retail

Additionally, for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, key highlights include Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Heritage Barrel, a new ultra-premium expression rooted in traditional craftsmanship; the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry flavour innovation; and the continuation of the Jack Daniel’s x McLaren Formula 1 Team partnership, with a new limited-edition release for 2026, as well as the “Halo MK1” prestige offering.

For Woodford Reserve, a refreshed brand experience, emphasising both its craftsmanship and luxury credentials, was presented at Singapore.

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