Burberry Hero Parfum Intense is next chapter in Burberry Hero journey

Coty has launched Burberry Hero Parfum Intense, available at travel retail points of sale effective 1 March.

Burberry Hero EDT, Burberry Hero EDP and Burberry Hero Parfum are available in 150ml, 100ml and 50ml bottlings. The 100ml bottle is refillable with a 200ml refill (sold separately).

Crafted by master perfumer Aurélien Guichard, Hero Parfum Intense builds on the Hero signature scents of cedarwood oils at the heart enriched by spicy top notes of black pepper and a base note of deep leather.

The latest sku extends the popular Burberry Hero franchise, fronted by actor Adam Driver.

Hero Parfum Intense boasts a bold new campaign that portrays Driver (pictured below) and his horse pushing their physical limits.

The fragrance is housed in a deep-brown bottling, with its angular shape designed as an abstract reinterpretation of a horse’s hoof embossed with the Burberry logo.

“My inspiration for the Hero Parfum Intense was to build a new intensity synonymous with a natural sensual strength,” said Guichard. “In this deeper version, textured dry-down notes contrast with the first vibrant impression to create a feeling of depth through dark, precious and intense notes.

“This evolution in the Hero story takes us on a journey into one’s courage, confidence, and inner power – where scent becomes a reflection of strength and self-discovery.”