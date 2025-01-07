Burberry launches ‘intense’ edition of its Burberry Her Fragrance line into GTR

By Benedict Evans |

The fragrance has launched in Europe and Americas travel retail as of 1 January 2025.

Burberry has unveils the latest fragrance in the Burberry Her fragrance line, Burberry Her Eau de Parfum Intense is available in 100ml, 50ml and 30ml bottles.

Her Eau de Parfum Intense is a fragrance designed with a bolder scent, intended to capture an even more intense character, with fruity notes of wild strawberry and orange blossom accord, rounded with warm ambery wood.

Burberry’s Her Eau de Parfum Intense comes in a new design of a deeper lacquered matte pink, which the company said represents the intensity and femininity of the fragrance.

To mark the scent of Her Eau de Parfum Intense, British model Fran Summers is fronting the campaign in a portrait by Mario Sorrenti.

Burberry said Summers’ energy, confidence and individuality embody the essence of the Burberry free-spirited woman.

Burberry’s Her Eau de Toilette is available in 100ml, 50ml and 30ml bottles, while Her Eau de Parfum is available in 100ml, 50ml, 30ml and 7.5ml roll-on, and the brand’s Her Elixir de Parfum is available in 10ml, 30ml, 50ml and 100ml bottles.

