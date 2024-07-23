Butlers goes back to its roots with new chocolate café at Dublin Airport T1

Premium Irish chocolatier Butlers Chocolates has opened its new chocolate café at Dublin Airport Terminal 1.

The brightly lit and modern Butlers Chocolates Café, which seats approximately 100, offers space for travellers to relax and unwind once they’ve cleared security and houses convenient new features such as charging stations, a grab-and-go counter and self-checkout for on-the-move purchases.

Passengers can purchase aromatic espressos, smooth and creamy lattes and refreshing iced coffee via the brand’s prepared beverage menu.

Appealing to coffee and hot chocolate aficionados, the menu features some new airport exclusives such as a signature espresso martini, all served with a complimentary Butlers chocolate.

There will also be a variety of gourmet salads, sandwiches, breakfast options, baked goods and vegan sweet treats available to buy.

In line with Butlers’ commitment to sustainability, each coffee will be crafted using premium, ethically-sourced beans. All Butlers Chocolates are made with sustainably sourced cocoa.

The café also uses compostable paper cups and lids and incentivises the use of reusable cups.

As reported, Butlers Chocolates was awarded the Highly Recommended accolade in this year’s Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards for the Butlers Mini Bar Collection Bag.

Founded in 1932, Butlers Chocolates has a well-established footprint in global travel retail having begun its journey at its home in Dublin Airport.

READ MORE: Butlers Chocolate Café joins Abu Dhabi Terminal A confectionery line-up