Butlers to unbox new White Chocolate Collection at TFWA Exhibition in Cannes

Irish family-owned confectionery, company, Butlers Chocolates is set to introduce its new White Chocolate Collection at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes (29 September to 3 October, 2024).

It is described as a ‘sophisticated collection of 16 mellow, velvety white chocolates’, including Butlers Chocolate Café customer favourites, such as White Chocolate Flake, Almond Café, Vanille and Latte.

The chocolates are crafted with sustainably sourced cocoa enhanced by different ingredients and textures.

The new line complements the already well-established range of Café Collection boxes, which are currently available in Caramel and Nut, Salted Caramel and Milk Chocolate formats.

Another new treat for white chocolate fans is Butlers’ new 75g white chocolate Salted Almond Crunch bar – a chunky filled bar featuring white chocolate with salted almond praline and richly textured, crunchy almond and butterscotch pieces.

Butlers is well-known for its distinctively Irish range of chocolates flavoured with famous Irish spirits, including Irish Cream and Irish Whiskey.

At this year’s exhibition, a fresh new look is being unveiled for this range across gift boxes, sharing packs and chocolate bars.

The contemporary new designs will be introduced to all the company’s global travel retail (GTR) outlets over the coming months.

Also premiering at the show is Butlers’ latest collection of premium gin chocolates, concocted by the brand’s chocolate mixologists with Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin.

The assortment features the signature Butlers Gunpowder Gin truffle alongside new Sicilian Citrus and Californian Orange varieties.

The company says it places the environment, sustainability and its impact on the planet at the heart of its decision-making. Hence, all the chocolates are made using sustainably sourced cocoa and are presented, ‘as far as possible’, in recyclable packaging.

Butlers is a Finalist in this year’s consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards for its Butlers Dessert Collection in the category for Best Confectionery & Food Product 2024

sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits.

You can visit the Butlers Chocolate stand at N17, Mediterranean Village – a new location for 2024.

