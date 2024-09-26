Cabeau shows off latest innovations and sustainability focus in Cannes

US travel essentials company Cabeau will showcase its latest innovations at the 2024 TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes (Yellow Village A21).

Furthermore, the Los Angeles-based company has been named as a finalist in two categories at the upcoming consumer-voted Travel Retail Awards.

Cabeau is a finalist in the ‘Best Charity Initiative’ category for its recent ‘B-Corp Certification’, and ‘Best Travel Accessory’ category for its recently launched Evolution Kids and Evolution Cushion products.

In addition, the brand is a finalist in two categories (People and Planet Award: Sustainability and Star Electronics, Toys, Gifts & Travel Accessories Product of the Year) at the Frontier Awards.

Cabeau CEO David Sternlight commented: “We use this time at TFWA Cannes to really connect with our partners and ensure we’re performing at the most elite level. The event allows us to connect with our partners in the global travel retail market and continue to highlight our product line. It also gives us the opportunity to continue presenting ourselves as the leader in travel comfort.”

Sternlight praised the performance of the company’s recent launches: The Neck’s Evolution S3 and Evolution Earth products. “The Evolution Earth was our first ever fully recyclable product and has moved us forward tremendously in terms of our focus on sustainability,” he explained.

“It is a strong product driver in the travel retail space and consumers have noted that they appreciate the effort we make to offset a pollution-heavy industry.

“We learned so much as a brand and company creating this product that we have woven it into our new product innovations and company ethos, and look to expand on that with our B Corp certification efforts and Clean Hub partnership in 2025.”

Cabeau praises “robust performance”

Overall, Cabeau said it had enjoyed a robust travel retail and duty free performance in 2024, driven by expansion into new locations, channels, and high-traffic travel hubs.

“This continued market expansion has been complemented by a focused marketing strategy highlighting Cabeau’s commitment to comfort and innovation,” Sternlight observed. “This resonates well with frequent travellers seeking premium travel accessories for long-haul flights and the need to arrive well rested and pain-free.”

Since the pandemic, Cabeau has been leveraging digital platforms and e-commerce channels to facilitate seamless customer engagement and sales growth.

“By investing in online visibility, user-friendly interfaces, and personalised customer experiences, we’ve effectively capitalised on the growing trend for online shopping among travellers,” Sternlight added.

Cabeau acknowledged the challenges presented by the ‘uneven’ recovery from the pandemic, and the travel uncertainty triggered by ongoing geopolitical issues.

In response, the company has diversified its product offerings and geographical focus and expanded into markets which have rebounded faster. Sternlight remarked: “By focusing on airports in high-growth regions like North America, Europe, the Middle East and even Africa, we’ve been able to capitalise on demand where travel has bounced back quicker.”

Cabeau has listened closely to customer feedback in preparation for its 2025 launch programme. Sternlight noted: “The aim is to ensure we are driving the category forward with the ability to update and tweak our products because this is what the consumer is asking.

“Travel is only getting more accessible to larger markets, so we cannot rest on our laurels and continue with the same products year in and year out. We have some exciting new innovations coming out in early 2025 which result from consumer requests and pain points.”

He concluded: “The new projects reinforce our reputation as a leader in innovative, value-driven travel comfort solutions, catering to modern, tech-savvy, and sustainability-conscious consumers.”

