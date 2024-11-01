Caudalie unveils trio of new anti-ageing Resveratrol-Lift novelties

French skincare company, Caudalie, is launching three new novelties in its anti-ageing Resveratrol-Lift series – the Instant Firming Serum Refill, Lightweight Firming Cashmere Cream, and Firming Eye Gel Cream.

Just like the wider range, the products feature vegan and sustainable ingredients, including non GMO collagen, to help visibly lift and plump the skin.

The Lightweight Firming Cashmere Cream, suitable for normal to oily skin, is infused with fine pearly particles for a luminous complexion.

The Instant Firming Serum / Refill version of the popular serum product, designed to correct wrinkles and redefine facial contours, now comes in aluminium packaging, which is 95% recycled (and so can be recycled infinitely).

The Firming Eye Gel Cream, formulated with quinoa extract, smoothing biopolymers and lifting peptides, helps fight signs of fatigue while working to reduce loss of firmness in the skin.

The metal applicator instantly helps to relieve congestion in the skin around the delicate eye area, for a fresher, younger-looking effect.

The new novelties landed in travel retail at airports in September, in shops operated by Lagardère Travel Retail, Avolta, Eurotrade München, Kappé Schiphol.