Celebrity-backed gin Renais partners with Ireland-based FreeWorld Brands

Luxury gin brand Renais has announced its partnership with Ireland-based travel retail specialist FreeWorld Brands, as it ramps up its global expansion in 2024.

Established in 2023 by siblings Alex and Emma Watson, Renais’ provenanceis born from two generations of Watson family winemaking at the family’s Domaine Watson vineyard in Chablis; the name Renais means ‘Rebirth’ in French, and is a nod to its distinct winemaking heritage and production process of distilling grapes.

Co-Founder Alex Watson commented: “The travel retail market is strategically hugely important for Renais. We are excited to be partnering with Sean McNaughten and the FreeWorld team, who bring the necessary expertise to take us into this most challenging of marketplaces. We look forward to accelerating the global growth we have achieved to date with our new partners”.

FreeWorld Brands was established in 2022 by Sean McNaughten, who has been active in leadership positions in the beverages and duty free travel retail industries for over two decades.

FreeWorld was set up to partner with internationally focused brands that can travel beyond borders and be part of the Duty Free & Travel Retail industry.

Cultivated in France and distilled in the UK, Renais co-founder & CEO Alex started using grapes salvaged from the winemaking process to make gin, with the addition of pressed grapes from the winemaking production, local terroir and a selection of natural botanicals.

The result is a vibrant, complex and smooth honey hued gin; its bottle is a nod to the artisanal nature of its craft and community and terroir it’s derived from.

McNaughten said: “We are very excited by Renais Gin and the role it can play internationally and especially in Duty Free Travel Retail. The fact that Renais is distilled fromgrapes and has such an interesting provenance makes the brand and the story perfect for Duty Free channels globally.

Of course, having such interesting and committed founders as Alex and Emma Watson is also brilliant for the storytelling that is so important for international brands today.”

READ MORE: Hendrick’s takes inspiration from Scotland’s sunsets to craft duty free gin

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard sees struggles in US and Chinese markets through late 2024

READ MORE: Brockmans Gin announces Wÿld limited edition to buyers at TFWA WE Cannes