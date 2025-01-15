Champagne Lanson appoints new Head of Travel Retail

By Benedict Evans |

Champagne Lanson said it looks forward to this new chapter under Marian’s leadership and is confident that his vision and skills will continue to propel the brand forward in the ever-evolving travel retail landscape.

Champagne Lanson has announced the appointment of Marian Geoffroy as Head of Travel Retail, succeeding Albane Lussat.

Based in Reims, Marian brings over 20 years of retail and international market expertise, positioning Champagne Lanson for continued growth and success within the travel retail channel.

He has been a key member of the Champagne Lanson team for over 11 years, overseeing domestic markets in Europe, Asia, and Japan.

His in-depth understanding of retail dynamics and proven leadership have driven positive trends across key regions.

Prior to joining Champagne Lanson, Marian Held significant roles at Eletrolux/Dometic Group, where he managed the wine cellar business for three years in Germany, and 3 years as Export Director for Champagne Lallier.

In his new role, Marian will collaborate closely with Loraine Wojcik, Trade Marketing Manager GTR & Export, reporting to Emmanuel Gantet, Export Director.

Together, they will focus on strengthening Champagne Lanson’s position in the GTR sector, leveraging his extensive knowledge of retail markets and international experience to build on the brand’s momentum.

“Marian’s vast experience and strategic insight make him an ideal leader for our global travel retail operations,” said Emmanuel Gantet.

“His dedication and expertise will be instrumental in driving Champagne Lanson’s growth and enhancing our presence in key markets,” continued Gantet.

