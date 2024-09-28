Champagne Lanson launches Le Rosé Création 67 into travel retail

Just one year after the launch of Maison Lanson’s multi-vintage brut Le Black Création, Cellar Master Hervé Dantan has reinterpreted Le Rosé with the distinctive new Le Rosé Création 67.

This light, crisp and floral Champagne is being exhibited on the Champagne Lanson stand (Blue Village C8) at the 2024 TFWA World Exhibition.

Le Rosé Création has a subtle pink salmon colour with fine, light bubbles and fine scents of raspberry, pomegranate and blood orange.

On the palate, a mineral crispness is accompanied by subtle floral and fruity notes of strawberry, redcurrant and pomelo.

Le Rosé Création launched in May in travel retail exclusively with Lagardère-Extime supported by a High-Profile Promotion (HPP) in Terminal 1 (LTA) at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. A second HPP will take place from 24 September to 21 October.

Next year sees the launch of Le Rosé Création to all of Lanson’s key retail partners, supported by further activations.

Le Rosé Création complements Lanson’s Le Black Réserve and Le Rosé – both of which continue to be highlighted in global travel retail.

This month sees activations for both at London Heathrow T2 with World Duty free Group (Avolta) followed by Hamburg Plaza Shop (Heinemann) from 1 November to the end of the year.

“Le Rosé Création is the perfect addition to Lanson’s offer for travel retail. We have received enthusiastic feedback from the launch in Paris and expect that to continue with the global roll out in 2025,” said GTR Account Manager Albane Lussat.

“We look forward to introducing Le Rosé Création to our retail partners and the media in Cannes this year – it truly is a delicious Champagne.”

Maison Lanson is considered a pioneer in crafting rosé champagne, with cellar records showing that its first rosé was created in 1833.

Maison Lanson made Le Rosé a permanent feature of its range in 1952. Over the years, the Maison’s Cellar Masters have developed a unique blended recipe, which has been perpetuated and enhanced since 2013 by the current Cellar Master Hervé Dantan.

Every year, he makes his interpretation of Lanson Rosé, recreating a singular blend based on precise grape selection, the exclusive use of rosé reserve wines and a subtle proportion of red wines from Champagne which give Le Rosé Création its characteristic delicate salmon-pink colour.

A distinctive rosé in Lanson’s range, Le Rosé Création is described as ‘the House’s finest expression of champagne rosé’. Fittingly, it is unveiled in a new bottle shape with elegant curves.

Furthermore, to enrich Maison Lanson’s collection of reserve wines, Hervé Dantan has initiated a rosé reserve.

Le Rosé Création reveals its uniqueness through the exclusive use of these rosé reserve wines – an approach that is very specific to Maison Lanson.

As the company describes: ‘These wines give an exceptional aromatic depth while guaranteeing the elegance, freshness and fruitiness of the Lanson style’.

