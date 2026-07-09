Champagne Lanson serves up Wimbledon-themed GTR activations

Champagne Lanson is celebrating its partnership with The Championships, Wimbledon, through a programme of airport travel retail activations that showcase exclusive Wimbledon editions of its Le Black Création and Le Rosé Création champagnes.

The campaign, which features prominent displays and limited-edition Wimbledon-themed packaging, is running from late May through to the end of July.

Lanson Le Black Création Champagne 75cl is described as a bold and elegant brut champagne that combines French finesse with British summer tradition, making it ideal for celebrations and gifting occasions.

Lanson Le Rosé Création Champagne 75cl is said to be a refreshing rosé champagne brimming with red fruit character and refined bubbles, perfectly suited to summer moments and sharing occasions.

In collaboration with Avolta, Champagne Lanson is spotlighting travel retail-exclusive Wimbledon pouches featuring Le Black Création and Le Rosé Création at London Heathrow Terminals 3 and 5, and at London Gatwick Airport.

Separate activations with Lagardère Travel Retail and Dubai Duty Free are highlighting Wimbledon gift box editions of Le Black Création and Le Rosé Création at London City Airport and Dubai International Airport T3 Arrivals.

Image Credit: Champagne Lanson

Champagne Lanson Export Director Emmanuel Gantet commented: “Our partnership with Wimbledon provides a unique opportunity to connect with consumers through one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

“Travel retail is an important channel for Champagne Lanson, allowing us to engage international travellers through exclusive formats and memorable brand experiences. We are delighted to once again work alongside our retail partners to bring the spirit of Wimbledon to travellers around the world.”

Looking ahead, 2027 will mark 50 years of Champagne Lanson being served at The Championships, Wimbledon. A programme of commemorative activities and announcements is planned to mark this milestone.

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