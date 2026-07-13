Charlène Tourneaux appointed Managing Director of TFWA

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: TFWA Press Office
Charlène Tourneaux, MD, TFWA

Charlène Tourneaux is the incoming MD at TFWA.

Tax Free World Association (TFWA) has announced the appointment of Charlène Tourneaux as Managing Director, effective July 15, 2026. 

She replaces Franck Waechter, whose departure as MD was announced earlier this month.

“We are delighted to welcome Charlène as our Managing Director,” said the association’s President Sarah Branquinho.

“Her passion for the duty-free and travel retail industry, her expertise in the dynamics of the channel, and her understanding of the role of the Association in shaping the industry, make Charlène a stand-out choice for this role.  Charlène brings commitment and tangible energy to the role and we very much look forward to working with her as TFWA continues to evolve.”

Tourneaux is described by TFWA as brining ‘extensive international experience in building high-performing, multicultural organisations and leading transformational change across complex, multi-market environments’.

Most recently, she held a succession of senior executive roles across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India and Global Travel Retail at Brown-Forman.

As MD, Tourneaux will lead the association’s team, working closely with the Board, Management Committee, TFWA members and other industry stakeholders.

“I am honoured to be appointed as Managing Director of TFWA,” added Tourneaux.

“It is a privilege to join such a respected organisation that plays a central role in shaping the future of our industry. I look forward to working with the team, TFWA’s Board, Management Committee and its members, and the wider industry, to build on the strong foundations already in place. I want to thank Sarah and the Board for their trust, and I am looking forward to the journey ahead.”

READ NEXT: TFWA announces departure of Managing Director Franck Waechter

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