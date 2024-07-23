Charlotte Rann replaces Sam Pickard as Bacardi GTR Regional Director, Europe

Bacardi Global Travel Retail (GTR) has appointed Charlotte Rann as Regional Director, Europe, with immediate effect.

Rann will oversee European partnerships and will head up the division’s business with Europe-based international customers, including Gebr. Heinemann, ARI, and Lagardère Travel Retail.

She replaces Sam Pickard, who was recently appointed Regional Director, AMEA for Bacardi GTR.

“I am delighted to welcome Charlotte to our leadership team,” said Leila Stansfield, Managing Director, Bacardi GTR.

“Her skillset and experience are a perfect fit for the dynamics of travel retail.

“I am confident she will quickly add value by delivering our growth strategy with our retail partners across Europe; driving the tequila acceleration with Patrón and taking full advantage of the peak summer holiday season.”

Rann has worked at Bacardi for a decade – most recently leading the UK & Ireland domestic off-trade business, overseeing grocery, impulse and specialist retail.

Committed to driving an inclusive workplace, Rann has championed the company’s Belonging initiative within the UK business, which is designed to help create an environment where ‘every person is appreciated for who they are, what they do and who they can become’.

