Charlotte Tilbury roars into the fast lane with TRSS Abu Dhabi Duty Free

By Luke Barras-hill |

The exclusive retail activation took place from 4-9 December.

Aer Rianta International (ARI) has solidified its alliance with beauty label Charlotte Tilbury Beauty with a retail activation at Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi.

The exclusive tie-up with TRSS Abu Dhabi Duty Free took place from 4-9 December to mark the skincare, makeup and fragrance brand’s partnership with F1 Academy during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Passengers travelling through AUH could move closer to the F1 Academy with a range of in-store activities.

Instagrammers could take the opportunity to snap their favourite pictures of the Charlotte Tilbury ‘Hot Lips’ branded car, enjoy a live DJ and pickup a limited edition gift with purchase.

Since launching at TRSS Abu Dhabi Duty Free in late 2023, the ‘Tilbury Terminal’ has been hugely successful with passengers, according to ARI, in its ability to bring to life the retail environment through merchandising and elevated customer experiences.

“We’re committed to making every customer journey joyful, so we focus on creating exclusive experiences and memorable moments for passengers,” said Mark Campbell, ARI Global Buying Manager.

“We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty team and to support their partnership with F1 Academy as we continue to elevate the world-class retail experience at TRSS Abu Dhabi Duty Free.”

