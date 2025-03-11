Chivas Brothers releases GTR exclusive Pauillac Cask Finish 18 Year Old

Pernod Ricard GTR (PRGTR) and Chivas Brothers have unveiled their newest global travel retail exclusive blended Scotch whisky: the Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Ultimate Cask Collection, Pauillac Cask Finish.

The Chivas Regal 18 Year Pauillac Cask Finish is created by blending malt and grain whiskies carefully chosen from various distilleries across Scotland.

The whisky is then drawn down and fully finished in the finest Pauillac wine casks from one of the best wine producing regions of France, to bring out full-bodied flavour notes.

Released as part of the ultra-premium Ultimate Cask Collection, the Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Pauillac Cask Finish expression is bottled at a unique strength of 48% ABV by Chivas Regal Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, and comes in the familiar 1L Chivas Regal glass bottle with elegant flourishes of purple and gold, housed in a luxurious white, purple and gold carton.

Connoisseurs will discover rich raspberry coulis and fresh vanilla aromas on the nose evolving into tasting notes of homemade blackcurrant jam, lemon curd, spiced plums, and poached pear on the palate.

The long, sweet yet complex finish laced with spicy undertones will excite the palates of wine and whisky collectors alike.

Liya Zhang, VP Global Marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, commented: “Chivas Regal excels at innovation and, after the tremendous response to the first limited edition in the Ultimate Cask Collection – the 18 Year Old Margaux Cask Finish – I know collectors of super-premium whisky won’t be disappointed with this smooth and indulgent expression, finished in first-fill Pauillac casks from France.

We are proud of this latest iteration from the Chivas Regal Ultimate Cask Collection and its exclusivity to global travel retail – another fantastic coup for Pernod Ricard GTR.”

Widely available in duty free locations across UAE, Asia/South-East Asia, India, the UK and the Americas from March 2025, travellers will be invited to engage with the latest expression through intimate guided tastings and exclusive store activations, highlighting the premiumisation of Chivas Regal.

Nick Blacknell, Chivas Regal Global Marketing Director, added: “We are proud to present the Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Ultimate Cask Collection, Pauillac Cask Finish expression in the new look bottle, which features a 25% glass-weight reduction and fully recyclable outer packaging launched last year.

The new Chivas Regal 18 bottle not only showcases our dedication to luxury but also highlights our ongoing efforts to reduce our environmental impact – something important to us and to our travellers.”

