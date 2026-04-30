Chivas Regal launches 16 Year Old Limited Edition with Charles Leclerc

Image Credit: Pernod Ricard GTR

Chivas Regal Scotch whisky and Global Brand Ambassador Charles Leclerc have unveiled Chivas Regal 16 Limited Edition – the first 16-year-old expression in the brand’s history, and Leclerc’s debut signature blend.

A limited quantity has just launched across 40+ markets, including global travel retail, where it will be premiered at Miami International Airport in all Duty Free Americas stores, between 1-30 May, timed to align with the Miami Grand Prix.

Travellers passing through Checkpoint D Concourse, North Terminal can test their driving skills by taking a lap of the Chivas Regal racing simulator, or assess their physical and mental reaction times against the specially developed reflex game.

In addition, a Chivas Regal tasting bar will serve cocktails inspired by the world of motorsport, featuring either the 16 Year Old Limited Edition or the Chivas Regal 18 Year Old.

Described by Chivas Regal as an aspirational yet authentic role model for modern sports culture, Leclerc was immersed into the world of whisky with Chivas Master Blender Sandy Hyslop, learning about distillation and blending to shape the liquid to reflect his personal taste.

Pernod Ricard targets pole position among F1 audience

Leclerc explored several whiskies during the creation process, gravitating towards the rich complexity of sherry cask-matured Longmorn single malt. The resulting blend brings together 16 whiskies, each aged at least 16 years, inspired by the number associated with Leclerc’s life and career.

On the nose, sweet mandarin, raisins and manuka honey give way to warm cinnamon and sticky toffee. The palate moves through orange marmalade and apple cake into toasted oak and ginger spice. The finish is rich, velvety and long.

Image Credit: Pernod Ricard GTR

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail Director Power Brands and Emerging Categories Rae Gibson commented: “Charles Leclerc is the perfect, natural fit for Chivas Regal and the ideal partner to amplify the brand’s luxury credentials amongst an engaged, active and growing F1 audience.

“This audience are known to be affluent and frequent travellers, with a taste for premium lifestyle products and who over-index on whisky consumption. This collaboration authentically brings style, strategy and cultural relevance to the whisky aisle.

“As an integral part of this limited quantity launch across 40+ markets, Pernod Ricard GTR is in a fantastic position to capitalise on the GP occasion, creating experience-led environments with our exciting Chivas Regal racing simulator and presenting the Chivas Regal 16 Charles Leclerc Limited Edition to fans all around the world.”

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