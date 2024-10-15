Chloé L’Eau de Parfum Intense makes blockbuster entry in Paris

TRBusiness was on location in Paris last month for the global launch of Chloé L’Eau de Parfum Intense, marking a seminal moment in the expansion of the brand’s fragrance portfolio.

As reported via LinkedIn, a dedicated VIP event hosted by Coty in the ‘City of Love’ drew global influencers for a slick, choreographed saunter through the olfactive world of Chloé in a fitting ode to its fashion-forward founder Gaby Aghion.

The French maison pulled out all the stops for its most significant launch in recent times: from sumptuous cuisine at Brasserie Lipp and a carefully curated takeover at the bouquiniste booksellers lining the Seine to a fragrance masterclass and floral note inspiration at Jardin du Luxembourg, culminating in the big campaign reveal at Le Silencio des Prés.

In a nod to Chloé’s savoir faire, perfumer Romain Almairac together with his revered father Michel – behind the classic Chloé Eau de Parfum – have masterminded a new scent that combines Chloè’s signature floral notes with woody flourishes.

A modern twist on a classic

The fragrance opens with raspberry hints, accentuating the scent of fresh morning rose, graduating to the richer open midday rose and a honeyed evening rose with creamy, gourmand notes.

In a fresh twist, a bouquet of warm, ambery softwoods unfolds, with the woody, musky, leather-like tones of Ambroxan balanced against luxurious Cashmeran and enhanced with cedar.

During an immersive olfactive session, Romain Almairac explained that the goal with L’Eau de Parfum Intense is to build on the success of Chloé Eau de Parfum, which was released in 2008.

“We always keep in mind the Chloé woman, not going too sweet and keeping a certain sophistication,” he explained. “The rose in the EDP original was the key element of its success,” said Romain.

Intense is therefore distinguished through its top note (lychee), heart note (rose) and base note (cedar wood).

“In the Intense version, we highlight the roses with some natural essential oil of roses, selected only for Chloé to give some richness, elegance and sophistication.”

In a novel take on the Chloé fluted bottle, L’Eau de Parfum Intense has received a makeover.

The flacon has been given a brighter, modern and youthful twist with the addition of a silver cap.

Embossed with a sleek black and ecru label, a ribbon is tied to the bottle’s neck and adopts a new colour: a deep garnet to evoke the blooming flower appearing in the EDP’s visuals.

It is available in 30ml, 50ml, and 100ml bottles and for the first time the entire fragrance line is refillable.

The maison has created a 150ml refill made of recycled aluminium and is compatible across all bottles.

TRBusiness learned that the process to design, develop and bring to market the new EDP took four years, with two years to create the juice.

“In 2008, it struck me that the rose would be the ideal flower to embody Chloé’s refined, fresh femininity,” stated Michel Almairac.

“I decided to approach it symbolically, with a short, clear, understandable formula. This was uncommon at the time, and that is how it became the Maison’s olfactory signature.

“For Chloé L’Eau de Parfum Intense, we wanted to explore the rose’s strongest, most assertive facets and incorporate an overabundance of sophisticated woods to enhance its character.”

Gaby Aghion founded Chloé in 1952, redefining haute couture with a relaxed prêt-à-porter style evoking the spirited freedom, strength and independence of the so-called ‘Chloé woman’.