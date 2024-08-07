Citizen Watch America launches Starboard Celebrity Cruise boutique

By Benedict Evans |

Caryl Capeci, SVP Fine Jewelry & Watches at Starboard in the new boutique.

Citizen Watch America and cruise retail curator Starboard have unveiled a new multi-branded retail space onboard Celebrity Cruises’ Millennium Series ship, Celebrity Summit. It will showcase timepieces from Citizen and Bulova and the boutique concept was inspired by Citizen’s new Flagship Boutique located on Fifth Avenue in New York.

There Citizen Watch America (Citizen) has installed a series of visual elements portraying Citizen and Bulova’s latest and most successful collections.

The 320ft 2 multi-brand boutique is designed to provide a breadth of accessible luxury timepieces which showcase the brands watchmaking heritage.

The boutique features limited and special editions, including: the newly launched and first-at-sea Citizen Series 8 collection; a recently introduced Citizen ladies’ collection; and the Bulova jewelry collection for men.

Additionally, guests can explore special collaborations such as the Marc Anthony and Frank Sinatra special editions.

“We’re very proud and excited to partner with Celebrity Cruises and Starboard in building our first multi-brand boutique”, said Jeffrey A. Cohen, President of Citizen Watch America.

“The cruise industry is a key retail channel for Citizen and Bulova and the experience our new boutique will offer is in line with the inclusive worldview of our company to serve citizens from around the world.”

Citizen added the partnership encompasses the expertise of the Japanese and American watchmaking expertise, authenticity, technology, and sustainable evolutions,

“Citizen and Bulova have a 20-plus year history of brand and business building at sea with Starboard,” said Caryl Capeci, SVP Fine Jewelry & Watches at Starboard, who continued: “Our new multi-branded boutique on Celebrity Summit takes the partnership to new levels of brand and business success and we are excited about this significant expansion at sea.”

READ MORE: Starboard CS unfurls 5,629sq ft of retail space on TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 7

READ MORE: Starboard and Carnival bring ‘Fun Italian Style’ to Carnival Firenze retail offer

READ MORE: TAG Heuer opens boutique with Starboard on Carnival Cruise Lines

