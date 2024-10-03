Clarins unveils ninth edition Double Serum with extensive GTR campaign

Clarins has unveiled its augmented Double Serum with an activation at Block C of the cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex, which anchors its largest ever global campaign.

Clarins Global Travel Retail has launched the renewal of its Double Serum, now in its ninth generation, which the company said represents a breakthrough in skincare technology.

It is the largest-ever launch for Clarins globally, with the campaign in travel retail anchored by a powered-up activation at cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex.

Katalin Berenyi, Brand General Manager of Clarins, remarked: “For 70 years, Clarins has listened to the skin concerns of women and men. As travelers increasingly seek out active ingredients and efficacy, the augmented Clarins Double Serum leverages 27 ingredients including 22 exclusive to kick off the era of epi-ageing skincare.”

Global campaign

The activation, named ‘The Power to Change Your Skin’s Future’, benefits from a futuristic design in shades of the Double Serum’s signature amber to attract traveling shoppers.

Inside Clarins’ activation at Global Beauty Plaza, Hainan, travellers can explore the Epi-Ageing Defense Technology through interactive zones, personalized skincare consultations, discovery of Clarins’ plant-powered innovation and a digital interface that creates custom future avatars.

Berenyi added: “Our global launch campaign offers consumers the power to transform their skin’s future and we are bringing this impactful message to travellers worldwide like never before.”

Three large rings distinguish areas offering: beauty education; a personalised routine; and the creation of a social media avatar.

Keyu also connected with audiences through the CDF live stream for Double Serum, which reached more than 20 million shoppers.

After the global premier in Hainan, Clarins is set to launch an extensive activation plan spanning 44 cities in 30 countries from August to November.

This campaign is set to include 112 physical activations across major travel hubs in Asia Pacific, EMEA and the Americas; a global digital campaign in 22 territories; and in-store branding and traveler engagement enhancements.

Clarins is continuing its expansive campaign with activations at DFS Macau, Shoppes at Four Seasons.

Alexandre Callens, President of Clarins Global Travel, remarked: “As global travel recovers, Clarins Travel Retail is building on its strong core business to enhance brand equity and drive healthy growth.

Clarins’ breakthrough in Epi-Ageing Defense Technology cements the Double Serum as a true global icon in anti-ageing. We hope to inspire travelers of all ages through our ambitious global campaign, which brings this unique ingredient story to life via the power of touch, a dynamic animation experience, and digital amplification.”

Backed by science

A study was carried out on over 60 homozygous female twins (30 pairs), to observe and quantify the consequences of epigenetics on skin ageing and the signs of ageing.

A second clinical study involving 48 twins (24 pairs) revealed that 85% of skin concerns are affected by lifestyle choices.3 With these insights, Clarins used this research to pioneer its Epi-Ageing Defense Technology, to combat signs of ageing caused by lifestyle and environmental factors.

At the heart of this augmented ninth edition is the Organic Giant Provençal Reed—a plant it claims has never been used in cosmetics priorly.

Selected from among 800 plant extracts, Giant Provençal Reed is -picked each spring in the south of France; Clarins Research demonstrated the exclusive Giant Provençal Reed extract helps to neutralize 100% of epigenetic modifications linked to lifestyle.

Eco-Conscious Detail

Clarins noted it remains dedicated to sustainability through innovative practices and responsible sourcing.

The exclusive Organic Giant Provençal Reed extract is harvested with respect for biodiversity as part of the Clarins Dragonfly Program.

This initiative aims to protect and restore dragonfly habitats in France, a key indicator of environmental health, which Clarins said underscores its commitment to preserving ecosystems and supporting local biodiversity.

Additionally, 95% of its ingredients are derived from natural origin.

Clarins has initiated a traceability initiative – the T.R.U.S.T. platform – n China which employs blockchain technology to provide consumers with comprehensive transparency about the origins and journey of the natural components used in Clarins products.

The new Double Serum bottle incorporates a dual-pump system and locking mechanism which minimises plastic use.

Made from 23% recycled materials and engineered to be 94% recyclable, the bottle aligns with Clarins’ efforts to combine sustainability with premium design and functionality.

It is available in 50ml and a 100ml travel-retail exclusive size, and is also available in a lightweight version (Double Serum Light Texture), and a formula for the eye contour (Double Serum Eye).

