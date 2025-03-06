Shiseido Travel Retail has unveiled the new Clé de Peau Beauté ‘Explore Your Extraordinary’ campaign, a travel-exclusive experience showcasing La Crème, with its first global stop in Hainan.

The initiative, which launched during Chinese New Year at cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex, marks Clé de Peau Beauté’s fifth anniversary at the shopping emporium.

Furthermore, it represents one of the prestige brand’s most extensive global travel retail activations to date.

The global campaign is anchored on Clé de Peau Beauté’s science-backed cream, La Crème, with personal beauty specialists from the brand on hand to help and advise shoppers.

Following its Hainan debut, ‘Explore Your Extraordinary’ is set to be deployed in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, the US and Canada from April.

“As a core prestige beauty brand, Clé de Peau Beauté is one of the top priorities for Shiseido Travel Retail,” said Philippe Lesné, President & CEO of Shiseido Travel Retail.

“The ‘Explore Your Extraordinary’ campaign is a milestone, and we celebrate Clé de Peau Beauté’s elevated presence at Haitang Bay during Chinese New Year over the past five years.

“This year, we are planning the brand’s most ambitious worldwide campaign yet – it is a fantastic opportunity to engage global travellers with the unique science and story of our iconic La Crème.

“We thank our partners at China Duty Free Group for their continued support in bringing Clé de Peau Beauté to travellers seeking unique prestige beauty experiences.”

Visitors can experience exclusive aspects and personalisation, driven by Shiseido Travel Retail’s ambition to ‘create unique value for travellers’.

The campaign is said to capture the ‘transformative power of travel’, and the excitement of new experiences. This is delivered through a holistic online-to-offline (O2O) traveller journey that integrates digital and physical touchpoints to help boost traveller awareness and drive conversion.

“The Clé de Peau Beauté ‘Explore Your Extraordinary’ outpost provides an immersive and engaging retail experience that puts the spotlight on La Crème,” said Dorothy Liu, Vice President/Deputy General Manager, Product Merchant Department, China Duty Free Group.

“We are confident that travellers will embrace this world premiere of the ‘Explore Your Extraordinary’ travel concept and look forward to collaborating with Shiseido Travel Retail in the future to bring more unique traveller campaigns to life for shoppers in Hainan.”

The outpost animation space is complemented by a full counter dress-up at Clé de Peau Beauté’s flagship boutique at cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex Block C.

Additionally, an exclusive takeover of the Clé de Peau Beauté CDF Mini Program Shop-in-Shop amplifies the digital retail experience, with the aim of strengthening brand visibility, accessibility and engagement among Chinese travellers.

The personalised retail journey for travellers begins with an expert look at skin concerns with curated product recommendations.

There’s also a photo opportunity to take part in, which shows the traveller’s name on-screen, with additional highlights including a TREX wall and an exclusive La Crème discovery podium.

The ‘Explore Your Extraordinary’ campaign also features an exclusive product lineup crafted especially for travellers.

This includes a pre-launch campaign-exclusive set of Clé de Peau Beauté’s La Crème, presented in a luxurious sleeve.

Rounding out the selection, the campaign and retail outposts spotlight the brand’s bestsellers: The Serum, The Supreme Series, and the Key Radiance Care range.

