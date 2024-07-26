Closing the consumer ‘engagement gap’ across the airport journey  

SPONSORED CONTENT: The third and final part of the insight driven content series, by TRBusiness and global airport lounge and experience specialists Airport Dimensions, zooms in on the opportunity to amp up airport communications to help boost retail revenue.

In the video below, Strategy Director Stephen Hay stresses how building closer relationships with passengers through digital technology and mobile engagement is “essential” for airports when it comes to improving the travel experience, enhancing customer satisfaction and driving revenue growth.

Airport Dimensions’ AX24: The Age of Airport Experience research shows that overall, traveller engagement with airport communication channels has dropped slightly over the past year with only 17% of travellers receiving emails from their preferred airport and only 20% visiting airport websites to make purchases.

However, there is huge untapped potential for growth, with 93% of travellers saying they are open to having a relationship with their airport. So, how can airports close the communication gap?

“Customer data sharing between airports and airlines has traditionally been difficult and there are privacy implications, but that said collaboration here is slowly improving,” he explained.

“A faster approach is for the airports to engage directly with travellers and give them more compelling reasons to declare their travel plans in advance.

“Advanced booking of airport services is a good example of this, but also airports can focus on a stronger value exchange here, for example better access to important flight information and compelling offers.”

In terms of the content and messaging, having “better” and “more transparent” pricing of products is the key factor that would drive travellers to spend more, according to the research.

“In today’s mobile society we have almost complete price transparency and travellers can instantly compare the price of a product at the airport and elsewhere,” said Hay.

“In order to maintain a price premium, airports and concessions need to consider how generic products can be packaged and communicated into more custom services, bundles and experiences.

“This not only makes the pricing less directly comparable, but also allows the airports and concessions to customise around more individual needs and help make sure travellers feel special.”

Ultimately, travellers are clearly open to receiving communications from airports and, as Hay highlights: “Travellers tell us that a promotional and value-focused, direct dialogue with airports is key to maximising the the full commercial potential of a closer relationship.

“It’s important for airports to step up and ensure that they are offering a clear and meaningful value exchange that encourages those travellers to engage.

“That value exchange offers better service and greater convenience for the traveller, which then facilitates promotional engagement and revenue growth.”

Hit play to learn more….

