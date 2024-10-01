Club Avolta loyalty programme replaces Red by Dufry across 5,000+ POS

Global travel experience player Avolta has unveiled a new channel-wide rewards scheme.

Club Avolta, which replaces the existing ‘Red by Dufry’ platform, rewards members with points and other benefits when they spend at the travel retailer’s more than 5,000 points of sale in 73 countries, including travel retail, convenience and F&B outlets.

Announcing the new loyalty programme during an invite-only cocktail event on Monday 30 September at this week’s TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, Avolta CEO Xavier Rossinyol branded Club Avolta the ‘largest, most advanced and disruptive loyalty programme in travel retail’.

The Club Avolta branding is being rolled out across all Avolta’s global locations in a transition phase beginning this month.

Current members of Red by Dufry will have their membership automatically transferred to Club Avolta, with the current app prompting an automatic update.

‘Seamless integration’

Positioned as a fully consumer-centric proposition tailored to each traveller’s needs, Club Avolta offers exclusive member pricing, access to special products, experiences and instant rewards, in conjunction with benefits offered through airlines, hotel groups, VIP lounges and others.

It is designed to drive sales sales, while boosting traveller satisfaction and designed to integrate fully with existing airport loyalty schemes.

Brands will unlock greater metrics on purchasing behaviour, providing impetus for data-driven investments in experiences and rewards that resonate with travellers while helping to increase market share, says Avolta.

“Club Avolta supports our ambition to maximise value for our customers, while driving sustainable growth for our business,” said Rossinyol.

“As the largest travel experience player, our diversification across travel retail, F&B, and convenience gives us a competitive edge through our ability to generate insights from proprietary data points.

“For members, Club Avolta starts as a simple transaction but quickly becomes a habit, and eventually a lifestyle. The programme allows us to understand our clients and their purchasing behaviour even better, enabling data-driven business decisions that align with our Destination 2027 strategic objectives.”

