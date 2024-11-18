Coccinelle plans more travel retail doors to end 2024 amid strong 9m results

Coccinelle Travel Retail expects to unveil further doors and cruise ship locations by the end of the year, as a strong nine-month performance singles out key airport retail openings.

Among the highlights for the Italy-headquartered fashion & accessory label were new locations at Vienna International Airport, Almaty International Airport (Kazakhstan), and Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla International Airport (Serbia).

Travel retail continues to be a strategic channel for the brand and supports the company’s international expansion, read a statement.

Coccinelle reported double-digit business growth across all distribution channels and in various geographic areas for the period in question.

Revenue increased 13% year-on-year, supported by strong EBITDA, with a forecast exceeding €100m in 2024.

Coccinelle says Europe stood out, with growth of +15%, consolidating the company’s leading status in the region.

E-commerce: 6% of total revenue

Italy itself contributed 44% to total sales, aligned to the the brand’s strong presence in direct and indirect retail channels, while Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe continue to show signs of expansion.

Asia accounted for 10% of the brand’s total sales, maintaining stability compared with the previous year.

E-commerce continues to be an important channel for the company, accounting for 6% of total business revenue.

That percentage rises above 20% when including online distribution through the wholesale channel.

Sales from the coccinelle.com platform grew by +10% compared with 2023.

“With these results, Coccinelle positions itself as a company in constant expansion, projected for solid and steady growth,” added the statement.

“For its 2025 strategy, the brand aims to consolidate further through new openings and global restyling, targeted employee training via the Retail Academy, and expansion projects in Japan and Dubai in the first half of the year.

“Twenty twenty-five will also see the launch of major product innovations, including the new and symbolic C-ME model and celebrations for the tenth anniversary of the iconic Arlettis line, alongside special projects and new collaborations.”

Coccinelle is present in 45 countries, includes 120 monobrand stores and around 1,300 points of sale in major department stores and multi-brand shops, alongside as a strong presence in travel retail.

Images above courtesy of SS25 look book.

