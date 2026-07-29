Coty debuts first women’s BOSS Bottled fragrance with TR launch

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Coty
Coty debuts first women's BOSS Bottled fragrance

The new BOSS Bottled women’s fragrance is launching alongside the new BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense for men.

Coty has unveiled the first women’s fragrance in the BOSS Bottled franchise through an exclusive global travel retail avant-première, launching alongside the new BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense for men.

The dual launch, which began on 1 July, gives travellers early access to both fragrances ahead of their wider retail roll-out. The products are currently available across Europe and Asia Pacific, with the Americas set to follow in August.

BOSS Bottled Beyond for Her marks the first expansion of the BOSS Bottled fragrance franchise into women’s fragrances. The scent combines pink peony with maple syrup accords and will launch in wider European retail from 1 September, before reaching the US market in February 2027.

Joining it is BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense, described as the brand’s first floral-leather fragrance for men, featuring orange blossom absolute and warm leather accords.

The launch is supported by a global campaign introducing three new ambassadors to the BOSS Bottled Beyond franchise: actress and producer Jessica Chastain, singer-songwriter Becky G and Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall. They join existing ambassadors Bradley Cooper, Maluma and Vinícius Júnior.

Mette Engell, Senior Vice President, Coty Global Travel Retail, said: “BOSS Bottled Beyond for Her and BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense mark a defining moment for the franchise as we introduce its first female fragrance and build on the success of this iconic collection.

“Through this exclusive dual avant-première, immersive retail experience, and one of our most ambitious omnichannel campaigns we are bringing the next chapter of BOSS Recognize BOSS to life. We are delighted to give travellers this exclusive first look ahead of the wider retail launch.”

Image Credit: Coty
Coty debuts first women's BOSS Bottled fragrance

The launch is supported by a campaign introducing three new ambassadors to the franchise: actress and producer Jessica Chastain, singer-songwriter Becky G and Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall.

The travel retail activation includes ingredient discovery experiences, photobooths, holographic displays and locally tailored gifts at selected airports across Europe and Asia Pacific. Travellers can also participate in Scratch & Win promotions, digital games and omnichannel experiences spanning airport media, retailer websites, social media and loyalty platforms.

BOSS Bottled Beyond for Her is available in 50ml and 100ml formats, while BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense is offered in 50ml, 100ml and 150ml sizes.

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