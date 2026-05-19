Coty launches Chloé Eau de Parfum Coffret as GTR exclusive

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Coty
Coty launches Chloé Eau de Parfum Coffret as GTR exclusive

Chloé Eau de Parfum Coffret is available exclusively in travel retail.

Coty has announced the launch of Chloé Eau de Parfum Coffret, a new travel retail exclusive available globally across in-store and online channels.

The coffret combines the 100ml Chloé Eau de Parfum with a pre-filled, refillable 10ml travel spray, designed to offer travellers a balance of elegance, convenience and gifting appeal. According to Coty, the launch supports its focus on exclusivity-led innovation and differentiated premium experiences across international travel retail locations.

The Chloé Eau de Parfum Coffret has been developed to strengthen brand desirability while creating a clear point of difference for retail partners in high-traffic global hubs. The refillable travel spray is designed to be carried throughout the day, extending the lifecycle of the fragrance beyond the initial purchase.

Mette Engell, Senior Vice President, Global Travel Retail at Coty, said: “Travel retail continues to be a powerful platform for innovation and brand elevation. With the Chloé Eau de Parfum Coffret, we are bringing together exclusivity and a premium gifting experience tailored to today’s travellers. This launch reflects our travel retail exclusives strategy in action: creating distinctive, high-quality propositions that inspire discovery while strengthening our partnerships across the channel.”

Chloé Eau de Parfum is described as a modern interpretation of the rose, combining clean, sensual and contemporary notes in line with the brand’s signature aesthetic. The ambery floral fragrance opens with lychee, develops into a Damascena rose heart and settles into a warm amber base.

Image Credit: Coty
Coty launches Chloé Eau de Parfum Coffret as GTR exclusive

The coffret combines the 100ml Chloé Eau de Parfum with a pre-filled, refillable 10ml travel spray.

READ MORE: Coty and Heinemann introduce ‘My Fragrance Garden’ at Sydney Airport

READ MORE: Coty launches Calvin Klein Euphoria Elixirs in global travel retail

READ MORE: Coty debuts Infiniment Coty Paris in travel retail at Zurich

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