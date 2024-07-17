Coty launches GTR exclusive Gucci perfume with major retailers

Coty Travel Retail has unveiled the launch of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum at major international airports in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

In the Americas, the launch, in collaboration with DFS and Motta, will feature garden-inspired pop-up spaces in New York Terminal 4, Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, and Terminal 1 in Tocumen International Airport in Panama.

Coty said these pop-ups will showcase Gucci Beauty’s multi-axis portfolio, offering passengers the opportunity to discover the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum through a 360-degree omnichannel experience.

At the heart of the pop-up experiences lies the Gucci olfactive discovery, where visitors can interact with The Alchemist’s Garden collection and Gucci makeup.

Customers will also be able to personalise their purchases with engraving and gift-wrapping services.

Asia

Across the Asia-Pacific region, travelers can discover the fragrance at major airports and travel retail locations in: India; Thailand; South Korea; Singapore; Shanghai; Beijing; Hong Kong, and Macau.

At DFS Macau Galaxy Downtown Duty Free, the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid pop-up will offer an immersive digital experience, and visitors will also have the opportunity to view the new Gucci Flora campaign by Sabato De Sarno, Creative Director for Gucci.

Its Mumbai and Delhi rollouts will be retailed through Ospree Duty Free and Delhi Duty Free respectively, while its Chinese regional rollouts will retail through Sunrise Duty Free, Shilla Duty Free, and DFS as mentioned previously.

In South Korea, Shilla Duty Free and Shinsegae Duty Free are the chosen retailers, while in Thailand, King Power Duty Free will list the new perfume.

Europe

Coty will also debut the fragrance in key travel retail locations across Europe, aided by retail activations and omnichannel retailtainment.

Throughout July, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum will be exclusively available at major airports including: Milan Malpensa Airport; London Heathrow Airport; Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport; Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, and Istanbul International Airport.

A 3D Digital Out-of-Home (3DOOH) installation will also be exclusively available at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum blends vanilla with a ‘marine accord’, and is available in three bottle sizes – 30ml, 50ml, and 100ml – as well as a 10ml pen spray.

