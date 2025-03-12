Coty launches new Boss and Kylie Cosmetics fragrances into GTR

Multinational beauty company Coty has launched the second scent from Kylie Jenner – Cosmic Kylie Jenner 2.0 – while also announcing the release of Boss Bottled Bold Citrus into global travel retail, a new limited-edition Eau de Parfum from Boss Fragrances.

Kylie’s sequel olfactory offering builds on the success of her highly anticipated debut fragrance, which immediately became an instant best-seller both in the United States and international markets.

This addition to the Cosmic Kylie Jenner collection will continue to build the franchise’s presence and leadership in the fragrance category, with another floral amber scent.

“I loved the idea of trying to capture the feeling of a new day and putting it into my next fragrance. Cosmic 2.0 truly does that with fresh and bright notes of pear and pink pepper, while still having the warmth of my favorite amber and vanilla notes from our original version,” said Kylie Jenner, who added: “I’m so excited to introduce another amazing scent to our collection, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Similar to the original Cosmic Kylie Jenner, the fragrance is housed in a sculptural bottle, designed to look like a piece of art. This new chrome edition contains a reflective, mirrored finish, while the outer packaging continues the theme of a new day with peach ombre color scheme.

Cosmic Kylie Jenner 2.0 is available in three bottle sizes – 30ML ($48), 50ML ($60), and 100ML ($78) – as well as a travel-friendly, 10ML pen spray ($26) for on-the-go use.

Bold Citrus for Boss

Synchronously, Coty is launching Boss Bottled Bold Citrus, crafted by Sophie Labbé and Honorine Blanc from Firmenich,

To accompany the launch, hyperrealistic imagery inspired by American artist Dennis Wojtkiewicz sets the new fragrance against outsized citrus backdrops.

The Boss Bottled flacon has been reimagined for summer in a bright green double-lacquered finish with a shiny black cap.

BOSS Bottled Bold Citrus is available in 50ml, 100ml and 200ml.

