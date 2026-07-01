Coty marks major new olfactive chapter with fresh takes on scent icons

Image Credit: @cotyinc

ON LOCATION: Coty is marking a significant wave of additions to its fragrance portfolio with the launch of a powerful lineup of new interpretations of best-selling scents across its most iconic brands: Boss, Chloé, Burberry, Calvin Klein and Jil Sander.

TRBusiness was on location in Paris with the company last month (June) for the grand unveiling of the next chapter for its classic fragrance heroes.

Master perfumers and brand experts talked us through how the various fragrance portfolios have evolved through the years, detailed the inspirations for these latest additions and what makes them stand out.

Plus, we got an advance look at the launch strategy for travel retail. Here’s a rundown of all the updates…

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Boss

Leading the way is significant new launches in the Boss collection, with Boss Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette (EDT) Intense, coming to market globally in September 2026, following an avant-première in travel retail Europe and APAC from today (1 July), followed by a rollout in travel retail in the Americas in August.

It builds on the 2025 launch of BOSS Bottled Beyond – the brand’s first-ever ginger-leather Eau de Parfum fronted by actor and director Bradley Cooper, Latin music singer and songwriter Maluma, and footballer Vinícius Júnior, who captured the spirit of the ‘Boss Recognize Boss’ motto in a sentiment of mutual inspiration for their achievements in their respective fields.

Boss Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense marks the brand’s first floral-leather fragrance for men crafted by DSM-Firmenich’s Principal perfumers Daphné Bugey, Frank Voelkl, and Bruno Jovanovic.

The dual blend gives rise to a maximalist orange blossom absolute that’s ‘bursting with luminosity’, and a textured warm leather blend. It’s encased in a semi-transparent, metallic-finish glass bottle with sophisticated elements, such as a silver-toned cap and double leather-like trim engraved with the Double B monogram.

Boss Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense is available in travel retail in 50ml, 100ml and 150ml formats alongside a 10ml pen spray.

Image Credit: @cotyinc

Further to the above, today (1 July 2026) see a significant launch in the form of Boss Bottled Beyond for Her.

It been designed to celebrate women who ‘constantly strive for greater heights while inspiring others to rise up with them’, says Coty, putting a feminine twist on the ‘Boss Recognize Boss’ mantra.

Image Credit: @cotyinc

The campaign is being led by three high-profile women: Oscar-winning actress and producer Jessica Chastain, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Becky G, and Olympic long jump gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Just like the advertising campaign for Boss Bottled Beyond, the women convey a deep sense of mutual admiration for each other, celebrating both individual achievements and collective empowerment.

The new peony-maple syrup fragrance delivers an ‘unexpected’ contrast of floral brightness and sweet warmth and is based on a ‘significantly higher concentration than most eaux de parfum, according to the company.

The scent is a collaboration between Givaudan Fragrance House perfumers Quentin Bisch, Benoist Lapouza, and Louise Turner – and it took three years to come to fruition.

Urmas Valjaots, Marketing Director, Boss, talked us through the origins of the Boss fragrance story and how the ‘Boss Recognize Boss’ tagline and how it has been interpreted for a new generation.

“It’s more about confidence” he told us. “That you know who you are and are happy to support [others].”

For the women’s version he said: “We didn’t just take that idea that success in a men’s world is the same as in a women’s world. We have cues that link it to the same universe, but its more than an adaptation. We looked at how we can translate female confidence and success, so it’s something of their own.”

Image Credit: @cotyinc

Basing the fragrance on the peony – a big, powerful flower – speaks to the personality of the scent, in line with the Boss brand. Plus, the maple syrup, aged in oak barrels, has a smoky, woody quality that’s creamy and toffee-like for sweetness with a twist.

On the maple syrup note, Quentin Bisch said: “It was very interesting for the perfumers to work this accord, which is very sweet and addictive but at the same time is elevated and refined.”

Many different extractions were tested and one with a Bourbon quality was selected on which to base the core DNA for Boss Bottled Beyond for Her.

Speaking of the duality of this with the peony, Louise Turner added: “For peony there is no natural extract, so we worked on a scent track – what that means is that we did a head space analysis of the peony to extract the odour around it in the same way it was done for the maple syrup to produce the natural smell of peony.”

She described the flower as multifaceted, with depth and freshness at the same time.

“That’s why we felt it was appropriate to contrast with the maple syrup – that it was something that didn’t slip in with it but actually brought an unexpected contrast,” she said.

Added Bisch: “The challenge was to keep the idea, but it needed to be a feminine perfume that would be mass appealing for everyone all over the world – its Boss, it’s not a niche perfume.”

A showcase for shoppers

Local market rollout will focus on EMEA and Latin America – boosted with Becky G as an ambassador – with travel retail layering up on this. However, just like Boss Bottled Beyond Eau de EDT Intense, the channel is benefitting from a six- to eight-week avant-première in Europe and APAC from today (1 July), incorporating outposts and podiums and eye-catching merchandising, followed by travel retail Americas in August, with the final markets being reached by September.

It follows Coty’s tried-and-tested strategy for debuting key launches in travel retail in key consumption periods (July and August). Indeed, Markus Stauss, VP Global Marketing Travel Retail, Coty, told us that a travel retail exclusive for Boss Bottled Beyond for Her will launch around six months after its debut, though the details are closely under wraps.

“We have a huge opportunity for growth in women’s scents and it’s great that we have internal growth paths for the brand,” said Valjaots, outlining how the latest launches give the brand a compelling opportunity to strengthen its fragrances position in markets where it’s best known, such as Germany and the UK.

“In the US, we have great potential because, on the fashion side they are pushing this [Boss women’s fashion] much more,” he added.

Image Credit: @cotyinc

As for the presentation, the Double B monogram has been reimagined as an elevated bottle, with sculptural yet soft lines in a strong shade of pink, enhanced by black and gold. Boss Bottled Beyond for Her is available in travel retail in 50ml, and 100ml with a 10ml pen spray and a perfumed body lotion also available.

The new novelties build on the original Boss Bottled, which launched in 1998.

Chloé, Burberry, Calvin Klein and Jil Sander

More key launches in Coty’s next olfactive chapter Chloé Le Nectar (a solar-centric juice that features the brand’s signature rose with orange blossom and an ambery-gourmand base) and Chloé Atelier des Fleurs Cedrus de Nuit) both also launching in September 2026.

Both new scents are described as a natural evolution of the original Chloé Eau de Parfum, which disrupted the market in 2008 with its disruptive ‘laundry-fresh’ profile.

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Burberry is introducing Burberry Goddess Amber Vanilla, rolling out from August 2026. This is a rich, amber-gourmand fragrance for women that blends a lavender essence with a maple syrup accord around the signature gourmand trio of vanilla extracts. It marks the latest interpretation of the Original Burberry Goddess scent that was first unveiled in 2023.

From Calvin Klein comes Euphoria Signature Elixir, launching September 2026 – a heady update on the original Calvin Klein Euphoria scent that burst onto the scene in 2005.

Finally, from Jil Sander is the new Jil Sander Midnight Sun – a fresh, fruity, powdery, sweet scent which debuted in May 2026 – a sensual take on the enduringly popular Jil Sander Sun that was first brought to life in 1989.

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