Coty releases duo of limited-edition Gucci Guilty Love Edition scents

By Faye Bartle |

Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme and Pour Femme reinterpret the classic Gucci Guilty signature scents.

Coty Travel Retail is introducing a duo of limited-edition scents by Gucci Beauty created especially for Valentine’s Day.

Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme and Pour Femme reinterpret the classic Gucci Guilty signature scents with the perfumers behind them – Nathalie Gracia-Cetto and Jacques Huclie – once again joining forces to create the special editions.

With a vision to create fragrances that ‘celebrate boundless love, free from conventional rules’, they have introduced a traditionally masculine signature ingredient into the female scent and a feminine one into the male scent.

Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme weaves together juniper oil, orange flower absolute and ambrofix.

With its leathery, woody undertones, juniper oil imparts a balsamic, spicy touch to the opening. At the heart, orange flower brings creates a creamy floral note while ambrofix delivers a lasting warm and woody base.

The bottles feature two new shades: a cool almond green Pour Homme and a matte lilac Pour Femme.

Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Femme blends lilac accord, patchouli oil and a musky ambery accord.

The opening gives a sensual floral freshness, with the green notes of the lilac accord adding a smooth, sweet elegance.

This is complemented by the earthy patchouli oil heart, while the warm musky smbery base adds depth and energy.

Gucci Beauty

Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme and Pour Femme are available in 50ml and 90ml formats.

The bottles feature two new shades: a cool almond green Pour Homme and a matte lilac Pour Femme.

The designs are finished with the House’s Interlocking G logo and silver brushed caps.

