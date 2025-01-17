Coty releases duo of limited-edition Gucci Guilty Love Edition scents

Coty Travel Retail is introducing a duo of limited-edition scents by Gucci Beauty created especially for Valentine’s Day.

Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme and Pour Femme reinterpret the classic Gucci Guilty signature scents with the perfumers behind them – Nathalie Gracia-Cetto and Jacques Huclie – once again joining forces to create the special editions.

With a vision to create fragrances that ‘celebrate boundless love, free from conventional rules’, they have introduced a traditionally masculine signature ingredient into the female scent and a feminine one into the male scent.

Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme weaves together juniper oil, orange flower absolute and ambrofix.

With its leathery, woody undertones, juniper oil imparts a balsamic, spicy touch to the opening. At the heart, orange flower brings creates a creamy floral note while ambrofix delivers a lasting warm and woody base.

Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Femme blends lilac accord, patchouli oil and a musky ambery accord.

The opening gives a sensual floral freshness, with the green notes of the lilac accord adding a smooth, sweet elegance.

This is complemented by the earthy patchouli oil heart, while the warm musky smbery base adds depth and energy.

The bottles feature two new shades: a cool almond green Pour Homme and a matte lilac Pour Femme.

The designs are finished with the House’s Interlocking G logo and silver brushed caps.

READ MORE: Coty Travel Retail unveils ‘full-fan’ effect Gucci Mascara Le Magnétisme

READ MORE: Burberry launches signature beauty collections at Dubai Duty Free

READ MORE: Coty Travel Retail rolls out vibrant Daisy Marc Jacobs Glow limited editions